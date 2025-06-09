Sporting KC Weekly

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After playing seven of the team's past nine matches on the road, Sporting Kansas City will kick off a three-game homestand when the team takes on FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets are available online at SeatGeek -- including the Lonestar Ticket Pack -- and the Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Newsweek is polling its readers to decide the "Loudest MLS Home Pitch" as part of the magazine's Fans' Choice Awards and Children's Mercy Park is one of 20 nominees determined by Newsweek editors with contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans. Fans can vote once per day in each Fans' Choice Awards category and voting will end at 11 a.m. CT on June 25 with the winners to be announced on July 2.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has joined the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team for a training camp in Spain. The camp will wrap up with a friendly against Japan on Tuesday in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team for the 2025 Canadian Shield which concludes at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday with Canada facing Ivory Coast at BMO Field in Toronto. Bassong started and played 85 minutes in Canada's 4-2 victory over Ukraine in the tournament opener for his third career cap with the national team.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $29 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS29 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas "Love Lifts Us Up" pride pre-match tops in men's and women's sizes.

Major League Soccer has kicked off the All-Star voting process -- which includes participation by fans, players and media -- for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, which will be played on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium. A total of 17 Sporting Kansas City players appear on the 2025 MLS All-Star Ballot with fan voting open at mlssoccer.com/vote until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Fans can enter the KC2026 KC Kickoff Experience for a chance to win VIP access for two at the KC Kickoff community event, KC2026 merchandise, an invitation for two to a future Sporting KC match and an invitation for two to a future KC Current match. The contest is open online and will accept entries until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 26 at BC Place in British Columbia, Canada will open this Friday.

Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025

