Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $4,500,000 from Columbus Crew

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired a guaranteed $4,000,000 from Columbus Crew in exchange for midfielder Daniel Gazdag. Additionally, the club may acquire up to an additional $500,000 if certain performances metrics are met.

"Daniel's contributions to the club have been invaluable," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "Since joining the Union, he has been an integral part of the team's success, and we are deeply grateful for everything he has done for the organization. At this time, we believe this move is in the best interest of both the club and player. The financial flexibility it provides will allow us to further invest and strengthen our roster, while also providing opportunities for other players who we are confident can step in to the role. Additionally, this gives Daniel the opportunity to pursue what makes the most sense for him in the next chapter in his career. We know Daniel will continue to find great success, and we wish him nothing but the best."

As the club's all-time leading scorer, Gazdag recorded 59 goals, 31 assists, 217 shots and 10,007 minutes played in 125 total appearances (115 starts) in five regular seasons with the Union (2021-25). The 29-year-old set MLS career highs in games played and started (34), goals (22) and minutes played (2,939) during the 2022 regular season. He collected four goals and 15 shots in nine career MLS playoff matches in three straight postseasons (2021-2023). Gazdag originally signed with the Union on May 11, 2021.

Before coming to MLS, Gazdag spent eight years with Budapest Honved FC in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, the top tier league in Hungary.

Internationally, Gazdag made a combined 29 appearances for the Hungary U16 (2011), U17 (2012), U19 (2014), U20 (2015), U21 (2017) and national team (2019) squads. He made his Hungarian national team debut in a friendly vs. Montenegro on September 5, 2019, and collected four goals in his national team competitions.

Instituted in January 2025, the cash for player trade allows clubs to use an unlimited amount of out-of-pocket funds (cash) to trade for players, allowing MLS clubs to acquire talent from within the league without having to use general allocation money or other assets. Similar to transfer fees, clubs may convert revenue generated by these trades to General Allocation Money.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire a guaranteed $4,000,000 from Columbus Crew in exchange for midfielder Daniel Gazdag. The club may acquire an additional $500,000 if certain performances metrics are met.

