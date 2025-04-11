Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face the LA Galaxy

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hit the road this weekend, heading west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can support the team from the Club's official watch party at Social Beer Garden in Houston, presented by Corona Premier, or follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This weekend's fixture will feature a rematch from Decision Day last season when the Dynamo defeated the LA Galaxy 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium behind a late-stoppage-time goal from defender Daniel Steres. The victory secured Houston's new single-season Club record with 54 points and the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Forward Ezequiel Ponce scored the match's opening goal in the 43rd minute for his fifth goal that season.

Notably, Saturday's match in Los Angeles will mark head coach Ben Olsen's 100th match in charge of the Dynamo in all competitions, making him just the third coach in Club history to reach that milestone (Dominic Kinnear and Wilmer Cabrera).

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 19 to host the Colorado Rapids on Space City Night. Fans can find additional information about the theme night festivities and purchase tickets for the match HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at LA Galaxy

WHEN:

Saturday, April 12 - 9:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

Spanish: Jose Bauz and Eduardo Biscayart

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025

