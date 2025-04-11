Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Doubleheader on June 16
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
Miami, FL - Concacaf has announced the match schedule for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, with Dignity Health Sports Park hosting a doubleheader of Panama vs Guadeloupe and Jamaica vs. Guatemala on June 16. The 18th edition of the Confederation's premier men's national team tournament will take place this summer, from June 14 to July 6, across 14 stadiums and 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.
The tournament will feature 16 national teams: the best 15 from the Concacaf region, all of whom qualified through the latest edition of the Concacaf Nations League or the 2025 Gold Cup Prelims, along with one invited guest team, Saudi Arabia.
The official draw was conducted in Miami, Florida, on April 10, determining the Group Stage groups and each team's path to the Final on Sunday, July 6, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Tickets to all matches, including the Final, will be made available to the public starting on Thursday, April 17, at 10:00 am local time via GoldCup.org.
Just one year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will provide a highly competitive tournament for the region's best national teams and an opportunity for even more fans to engage with the sport at a pivotal time for its growth in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
2025 CONCACAF GOLD CUP GROUP STAGE MATCH SCHEDULE
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off with a 16-team Group Stage. After round-robin play, from June 14 to 24, the four group winners and four runners-up will advance to the Knockout Stage. The four groups are as follows:
Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao
Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia
The match schedule and host venues for the Group Stage matches are as follows:
*Listed in ET (local time)
Saturday, June 14, 2025
22:15 (19:15) Mexico vs. Dominican Republic - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Sunday, June 15, 2025
18:00 (15:00) United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
20:15 (17:15) Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
23:00 (20:00) Costa Rica vs. Suriname - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Monday, June 16, 2025
19:00 (16:00) Panama vs. Guadeloupe - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
22:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs. Guatemala - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
20:15 (17:15) Curaçao vs. El Salvador - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
22:30 (19:30) Canada vs. Honduras - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
19:00 (18:00) Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
22:00 (21:00) Suriname vs. Mexico - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Thursday, June 19, 2025
18:45 (17:45) Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
21:15 (20:15) Saudi Arabia vs. United States - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Friday, June 20, 2025
19:45 (16:45) Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
22:00 (21:00) Guatemala vs. Panama - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Saturday, June 21, 2025
19:00 (18:00) Curaçao vs. Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
22:00 (21:00) Honduras vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Sunday, June 22, 2025
19:00 (16:00) Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
19:00 (18:00) United States vs. Haiti - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
22:00 (19:00) Mexico vs. Costa Rica - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
22:00 (21:00) Dominican Republic vs. Suriname - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
19:00 (18:00) Panama vs. Jamaica - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
19:00 (18:00) Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
22:00 (19:00) Honduras vs. Curaçao - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
22:00 (21:00) Canada vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
2025 CONCACAF GOLD CUP KNOCKOUT STAGE MATCH SCHEDULE
The Knockout Stage will start with the Quarterfinals on June 28 and 29, followed by the Semifinals on July 2 and the Final on Sunday, July 6, in Houston, TX. Knockout stage matchups will be determined based on the tournament regulations.
The schedule for the Knockout Stage matches is as follows:
*Listed in ET (local time)
Quarterfinals
The venue for each Quarterfinal match will be confirmed at the end of the Group Stage, and matchups will be determined by tournament regulations (QF1: 1D vs. 2A, QF2: 1A vs. 2D, QF3: 1C vs. 2B, and QF4: 1B vs. 2C).
Saturday, June 28, 2025
19:15 (16:15) TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
22:15 (19:15) TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Sunday, June 29, 2025
16:00 (15:00) TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
19:00 (18:00) TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Semifinals
The venue for each Semifinal match will be confirmed at the end of the Quarterfinals, and matchups will be determined by tournament regulations (WQF1 vs. WQF4 and WQF2 vs. WQF3).
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
19:00 (18:00) TBC vs. TBC - Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO
22:00 (19:00) TBC vs. TBC - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Final
Sunday, July 6, 2025
19:00 (18:00) TBC vs. TBC - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
The tournament's 31 matches will be available for fans across the region to view on Fox Sports | Tubi (USA-English), TUDN | ViX (USA-Spanish), Televisa | ViX and TV Azteca (Mexico), OneSoccer | TSN (Canada), and ESPN | Star+ (Caribbean, Central, and South America). For other territories, they will be available on Concacaf's YouTube channel (all subject to territory restrictions).
