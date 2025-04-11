CF Montréal Plays Home Opener this Saturday against Charlotte FC
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Following a seven-game road stint to start the season, CF Montréal returns to Stade Saputo for its home opener against Charlotte FC this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
The Montrealers hold a perfect 3-0-0 record (six goals scored, two conceded) at Stade Saputo against the North Carolinian club. Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad has an overall record of 4-1-1 (eight goals scored, four conceded) against Charlotte, who joined MLS in 2022.
In the first two home openers at Stade Saputo, the Club defeated the Columbus Crew 1-0 on April 13, 2019, then downed FC Cincinnati 2-1 on April 13, 2024. In its home openers in Montreal, the Bleu-blanc-noir has an overall record of 8-2-3 (24 goals scored, 16 goals conceded).
Last Saturday, Charlotte FC bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids with a 2-1 home win over Nashville SC, following late goals from Wilfried Zaha and Idan Gorno. Dean Smith's squad have won all four of their home games this season, but have yet to secure all three points on the road in 2025.
To mark the home opener, scarves will be distributed to Members in the Members' Corner under section 123 (if not picked up at the season kickoff event). Posters will also be distributed to all fans at Stade Saputo exits following the final whistle.
Note to media and photographers: Season and single-match credentials can be picked up at the credential table located at the North entrance of Stade Saputo on Saturday starting at 5:00pm.
