Minnesota United FC at Toronto FC Preview
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United takes its six-game unbeaten streak on the road this weekend, facing Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. CT. Fresh off their recent 2-1 victory over New York City FC, the Loons aim to maintain their momentum and secure another positive result against Toronto.
Minnesota United's last match showcased a strong performance from forward Tani Oluwaseyi, who scored his fifth regular-season goal of the season to help secure the win. The Loons demonstrated their resilience by holding firm defensively, despite New York City FC's attempts to equalize, and managed to protect their lead through solid team organization and key saves from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Joaquín Pereyra provided both assists on the day, upping his total assists provided so far this year to four.
Meanwhile, Toronto FC has had a challenging start to their season, holding a record of 0-4-2 (W-L-D). In their most recent outing, they managed a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF, with Federico Bernardeschi scoring Toronto's only goal. Despite putting in a hard-fought performance, Toronto struggled to maintain their lead and ultimately had to settle for a draw. Playing at home, they will be eager to earn their first win of the season, drawing on the energy of their supporters at BMO Field.
Historically, MNUFC and Toronto FC have met only four times since 2017, with Toronto winning twice, Minnesota once, and one match ending in a draw. Their most recent encounter on June 3, 2023, ended in a 1-1 draw, highlighting how evenly matched these teams have been in the past. Minnesota United heads into this match positioned among the competitive teams in the Western Conference and will look to extend their unbeaten streak while keeping their positive form intact.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING TORONTO FC...
"They are [trying to figure things out], but they're also a team that's got some top players, and we're acutely aware of that. Again, we've made the point very clearly to the players this morning that I can't pretend that we're not going there as the form team - perhaps the favorite team... But in the last two games they've shown signs of being very competitive against two good teams and they've got two players that are exceptional on their day and have a really good link. I feel like we've got to make sure that we show zero complacency, that we deal with the problems that they can oppose really well and that we can assert ourselves on the game."
FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH ON THE TYPE OF IDENTITY MNUFC IS FORMING...
"I think the identity is they [opposing teams] don't want to play against us. If I watch our games and I see Minnesota, I'd be like, 'this team is going to be annoying.' For us, we take pride in that because it shows that we are doing something good which made it very difficult for the opponent to break down. I think that would be the reaction that they would get."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ TORONTO FC
BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
04.12.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 8
1:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 4-1-2 (14 pts. | 2-1-1 on the road)
TOR: 0-4-3 (3 pts. | 0-1-1 at home)
