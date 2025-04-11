Inter Miami CF Academy Teams to Participate in the 2025 Easter International Cup
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is set to be in action at the 2025 Easter International Cup in Orlando, Florida, with the Club's U-10, U-11, U-12, U-13 and U-14 sides ready to represent the Academy at one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in Florida. The 2025 Easter International Cup will provide our Academy players the opportunity to compete against top youth talent including LigaMX Academies, MLS Academies, Boys ECNL, MLS Next, USYS, and US Club soccer teams.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - (U-10 Blue Category)
Thursday, April 17 at 5:20 p.m. ET vs. Futboltech 2015 - Liverpool
Friday, April 18 at 1:10 p.m. ET vs. MVP Futbol Club 15B
Friday, April 18 at %:50 p.m. ET vs. IdeaSport Soccer Academy 2015 Pre-MLS 1
Our Academy's U-10 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-10 Blue category. If the team secures one of the two top spots in Bracket B, it will advance to the semifinals of the competition to be played on the morning of Saturday, April 19. The final is set to take place later that day at 12:40 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - (U-11 Supergroup)
Wednesday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. ET vs. IdeaSport Soccer Academy Pre-MLS 1
Thursday, April 17 at 9:40 a.m. ET vs. St. Louis Stars SCn14 Boys Academy Red Plus
Thursday, April 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET vs. NEFC Pre-MLS 2014
Our Academy's U-11 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-11 Supergroup category. If the team secures one of the two top spots in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - (U-12 Supergroup)
Wednesday, April 16 at 5:40 p.m. ET vs. Club Tijuana FB 2013
Thursday, April 17 at 9:40 a.m. ET vs. IFA Pre MLS 2013 Blue
Thursday, April 17 at 3:20 p.m. ET vs. Concorde Fire 13B Central Pre ECNL 1
Our Academy's U-12 side will be competing in Bracket C of the U-12 Supergroup category. If the team secures one of the two top spots in Bracket C, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 - (U-13 Supergroup)
Wednesday, April 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET vs. Monterrey Rayados FB 2012
Thursday, April 17 at 10:55 a.m. ET vs. US Youth Soccer 2012 ODP National Select Team
Thursday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Sporting Kansas City U-13
Our Academy's U-13 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-12 Supergroup category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 - (U-14 Supergroup)
Wednesday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET vs. Houston Dynamo FC Academy U14
Thursday, April 17 at 9:45 a.m. ET vs. Sporting Kansas City U-14
Thursday, April 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET vs. IFA U14 Intercontinental FA MLS NEXT
Our Academy's U-14 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-12 Supergroup category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket B, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. ET.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
