Columbus Crew Acquire Hungarian Midfielder Daniel Gazdag as Designated Player Via Cash-For-Player Trade with Philadelphia Union

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew have acquired Designated Player and midfielder Daniel Gazdag in a cash-for-player trade from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $4 million and up to $500,000 in conditional performance-based incentives. The Hungarian international is under contract for the 2025 season with a Club option for 2026.

"We are thrilled to add a high-impact player of Daniel's pedigree to our team. He is an experienced player who has proven to be one of the top players in our league over the past few years," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "His high soccer IQ, work ethic on and off the ball, and competitive spirit will be a great addition to our team. Daniel's profile is one we were looking for to complement our current group, and we are excited to see him get started in the Black & Gold."

Gazdag scored a franchise-high 59 goals for the Union from 2021-2025 and ranks fourth on the club's assist chart with 31 in regular season play. He has registered 14 game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. In total, Hungarian owns nine multi-goal performances, including three hat tricks (Colorado Rapids, Aug. 27, 2022; Toronto FC, Oct. 9, 2022; and Nashville SC, July 20, 2024).

Last season, Gazdag tied a team high with 17 goals and added three assists, his third consecutive season with more than 10 goals.

In 2022, Gazdag earned MLS Best XI honors after setting the Union single-season record with 22 goals, one shy of Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar. On Decision Day, Gazdag posted a hat trick and provided an assist in the Union's 4-0 victory over Toronto FC, becoming just the sixth player in MLS history with at least 20 goals and 10 assists in a single regular season. He also led the Union to the club's first MLS Cup appearance and scored Philadelphia's opening goal in 3-3 match that was eventually won by LAFC in penalties. Gazdag proceeded to tally double-digits goals (14) and assists (11) in 2023.

Prior to joining the Union, Gazdag spent eight years playing for Budapest Honvéd FC in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I, the top tier league in Hungary.

Internationally, Gazdag has earned 29 caps for the Hungarian Men's National Team, scoring four goals. He made senior debut in a friendly vs. Montenegro on Sept. 5, 2019, and scored his first international goal on March 31, 2021, against Andorra. In the recent March FIFA window, Gazdag appeared in both of Hungary's UEFA Nations League Playoff matches against Türkiye.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Daniel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $4 million and up to $500,000 in conditional performance-based incentives, announced on April 11, 2025.

Name: Daniel Gazdag

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: March 2, 1996

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Birthplace: Nyiregyhaza, Hungary

Citizenship: Hungary

