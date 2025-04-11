Inter Miami CF U19s to Participate in 2025 Mediterranean International Cup in Catalonia, Spain
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-19 team, representing the 2005 age group and presented by Baptist Health, is headed to Catalonia, Spain to take part in the prestigious 2025 Mediterranean International Cup (MIC). The tournament will feature youth teams from some of the world's top clubs, including FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Real Sociedad, and more.
Participation in the MIC offers a valuable opportunity for Inter Miami CF's Academy to compete on the international stage and test itself against elite youth talent from around the globe. The squad will play three group stage matches, with hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Inter Miami CF U-19 Group Stage Matches
Wednesday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET vs. CF Base Llagostera (Spain)
Thursday, April 17 at 6 a.m. ET vs. Ida Valencia (Spain)
Thursday, April 17 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Nàstic Sports Academy (Spain)
Our Academy's U-19s will compete in Group C of the U-19 category. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semifinals, scheduled for the morning of Friday, April 18, with the tournament final set to be played on Saturday, April 19.
This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
