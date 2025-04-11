Sounders FC Travels to FC Dallas Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its current three-match road stretch with a trip to FC Dallas on Saturday, April 12 at Toyota Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 3-0 loss to San Diego FC on April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium, while FC Dallas most recently drew 1-1 with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also on April 5.
Sounders FC currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with six points (1-3-3). FC Dallas is in sixth place in the West with 11 points (3-2-2).
Saturday marks the first matchup of the season between Seattle and Dallas. The two sides have met 45 times in the regular season and playoffs, making Dallas Sounders FC's second-most played opponent in MLS action (LA Galaxy, 46). Seattle leads the series with Dallas 21-11-13.
The last meeting of the two sides was on June 22, 2024 at Lumen Field, with the Rave Green mounting a 3-2 comeback victory after trailing 2-0 entering the 78th minute. Jordan Morris scored the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time to secure the three points.
This weekend's contest also marks Jesús Ferreira's first return to FC Dallas since Seattle acquired the forward via trade this offseason. Ferreira scored 53 goals and tallied 34 assists from 2017-2024 with the Texas side.
Pedro de la Vega returned to action last week against San Diego. The midfielder had missed the last five matches with a quad injury.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns home to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, April 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Kelyn Rowe
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Marcus Hahnemann
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
