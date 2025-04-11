Match Preview: Charlotte FC at CF Montreal: April 12, 2025

Charlotte FC will look to get their first road win of the season as they travel face CF Montréal for the Canadian side's home opener. CF Montréal has had a rough start to their season, with a current record of 0-5-2, but will finally have their home field advantage for the first time this season. The matchup between the two clubs will prove to be an unpredictable 90 minutes.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Match: Charlotte FC at CF Montréal

When: Saturday, April 12

Where: Stade Saputo, Montréal, Quebec Canada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Montréal's Homecoming

After seven straight road matches to start the season, CF Montréal finally returns home with a disappointing 0-5-2 record, but they remain unpredictable. Over their first seven games, the bleu-blanc-noir have seen a constant differentiation of players and tactical formations, making them difficult to scout and even harder to break down, despite what the standings might suggest.

CF Montréal are currently under the lead of Interim head coach Marco Donadel, who was appointed just two weeks ago following the departure of previous head coach Laurent Courtois.

There's a sense that Montréal is due for a breakout performance. CF Montréal's home opener record is 8-2-3, and they have an undefeated home opener record in Stade Saputo since their transition there in 2019. The Canadian side is 4-1-1 against Charlotte FC, with a 3-0-0 record against CLTFC at Stade Saputo.

Players to Watch:

CF Montréal signed German forward Prince Owusu from Toronto FC at the beginning of this year. He has since been the leading goal contributor for the bleu-blanc-noir with two goals and one assist, playing in all seven of the team's matches. The left-footed striker has the ability to get up the field with pace and put pressure on the opposition.

Midfielder Pep Biel has been a standout player for CLTFC this year. The Spaniard is currently two assists away from breaking the Club's single-season mark for assists, which sits at seven. Biel also leads the league in assists with five so far this season.

Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati has proven to be a dangerous addition to the squad and will be one to watch against CF Montréal. Whether it's by starting or coming off the bench, the Israeli has multiple goal contributions so far and finally earned his first MLS goal last match against Nashville, where he beat their backline and keeper to score the 90th-minute game-winner.

Keys to the Crown's Success

Charlotte FC still doesn't quite seem to have their rhythm together. Although they've performed well at home, their away stints have severely lacked consistency and results.

"I think it's always important that we don't get distracted between style of play and game plan... We still need to sprint more, and we still need to work hard without the ball and use the ball better... Style of play isn't about systems; it's about what we want to be known for," Head Coach Dean Smith stated.

Charlotte FC will need to find their rhythm in the midfield and in their attacking transitions, especially as they will be without forward Wilfried Zaha. Spanish midfielder Pep Biel has been a standout for CLTFC this season, having played in all seven matches and earning seven goal contributions. Biel's transition play will be a pivotal part of the Crown's shot at taking home all three points.

Though this match may look lopsided on paper, Charlotte FC and fans should not underestimate a desperate Montréal side playing in front of their home fans for the first time. With both clubs searching for momentum, Saturday's game could be a gritty and unpredictable affair.

Eastern Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.

Columbus Crew - 15 points, 7 GP

Inter Miami - 14 points, 6 GP

Philadelphia Union - 13 points, 7 GP

Charlotte FC - 13 Points, 7 GP

FC Cincinnati - 13 points, 7 GP

Orlando City - 11 points,75 GP

