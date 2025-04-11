Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Details Ahead of Club's Upcoming Match Versus Inter Miami CF on April 13

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced additional details ahead of the Club's upcoming match versus Inter Miami CF, presented by Bradley University, on Sunday, April 13. Scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT, the Fire will be getting the action started early, with a variety of pre-match entertainment and activations. The Club will be hosting a tailgate on Soldier Field's South Lawn, directly outside the stadium, which will feature music from local DJs, tailgate games, and booths and activations from Fire partners, giveaways, and so much more! In addition to the South Lawn Tailgate, fans will also be treated to merchandise specials and a specialty menu and cocktail item available for this match only. Additional information on Sunday's match and a full list of pre-match activations below.

Tickets for the April 13 match are still available starting at $49 for purchase via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

Bradley University, presenting sponsor of Sunday's match, will be onsite throughout the day, including providing a sunglasses giveaway the first 10,000 fans who stop by the Fire's pre-match festivities on the South Lawn. Be sure to stop by Bradley's photo booth activation to capture your memories of the match and to pose with the Braves' mascot, Kaboom! As part of the partnership, the Fire will be working with Bradley University to host the College Creatives Matchday Shadow Program, where Bradley students will get the opportunity to shadow Fire employees to learn more about working in sports first-hand. Additionally, Bradley University and the Fire will host a Heat R.I.S.E.S. (Readying Illinois Students for Employment in Sports) Panel for prospective students.

South Lawn Tailgate

Prior to gates opening, fans can enjoy a variety of entertainment and food options on the Soldier Field South Lawn beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT. Entertainment will be provided by local musical acts, DJ Miriam, Lorena Uquillas, and Piraguas y Piropos. As you listen to the upbeat tunes from our musical guests, play some cornhole, soccer pong, and other tailgate games. In addition to Bradley University, a variety of Fire partners will be at the South Lawn Tailgate with games, giveaways, and demos, including: C4, Café Bustelo, Continental Tire, Ferrero, Hyundai, Lou Malnati's, Mas+, The Messi Experience, Naf Naf Grill, Pollo Campero, Pure Fuel, Raising Cane's, and STIHL. Partner Heineken will be onsite selling beverages for guests 21+, and Food Trucks by Robinson's BBQ and Tacomatora will be stationed at the tailgate cookin' up some good eats!

South Courtyard

Fans can continue to take part in the pre-match activities prior to kickoff once Soldier Field gates open at 1:30 p.m. The littlest Fire fans can stop by Sparky's Kids Zone near Gate 6 for face painting and to pose in an inflatable Sparky chair. Stop for a photo op with our "Sound the Alarm," presented by Zippo prop or with the Wintrust inflatable photo frame. Test your skills at soccer tennis or see what you've got with the "Kickin' It With Carvana" Challenge. Stop by and grab some goodies from partner activations from Ambetter, College Ave, IDHS, Meridian, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Precision Today, Youth Care, Wintrust and Univision.

Merchandise Specials

To celebrate the match, the Fire will have several merchandise specials available at the Team Store located in the South Courtyard, including the Items of the Match - a commemorative match scarf and a dueling t-shirt. Fans will be able to stock-up on Fire gear for the season, with a bundle offer of two t-shirts available for $40.

In addition to these merch specials, a limited addition commemorative match poster, as part of the Club's 2025 Poster Series will be available for purchase. Only 100 have been printed for this match, so be sure to stop by the Team Store to grab yours before they sell out. The poster was designed by local Chicago illustrator and animator, WalkerTKL. Using the elements of graphic abstraction, motion, and vibrant color, his work aims to create new iconography in the realms of sports and pop culture. His work incorporates elements of poster design, hand lettering, rotoscope animation and digital illustration.

Sound the Alarm

Prior to the player procession, Fire fans take the lead in riling up the crowd and initiating the Club's pre-match ritual: "Sound the Alarm," lit by Zippo. Twenty minutes prior to kick-off, a chosen guest from the Chicagoland area steps onto the pitch to perform this tradition. Gifted with the supporters' axe by one of our dedicated fan groups, they shatter the glass and activate the giant fire alarm. This action sets off a chain of events to herald the arrival of the team in red: the alarm reverberates throughout the stadium, towering flames ignite behind both goals, and the team's hype video sets the stage before the players' entrance procession.

On Sunday, this fiery tradition will be led by Chicago native and bassist and lead lyricist for RIAA multi-platinum certified rock band Fall Out Boy, Pete Wentz.

Specialty Menu Item and Cocktail

The Fire and Levy Restaurants will be teaming up on specialty menu item and cocktail that will be available for this match only! Grab your exclusive order of Ranch Bombs - garlic ranch filled wontons, breaded and fried, served with house-made hot honey. Five Ranch Bombs will be included in each order, available for $14 and will be available at South Marché in the United Club on the 100-level. The refreshing "Fire & Vice" cocktail - made with Bacardi, ginger beer, cranberry, and candied ginger - is the perfect cocktail for the day's anticipated beautiful spring weather! Pick up your own "Fire & Vice" cocktail at all clubs and concession bars.

Parking

Due to the high volume of fans expected on matchday, there will be limited parking available at Soldier Field. The Fire strongly encourages fans to utilize rideshare or public transportation if possible.

With an event scheduled concurrently at McCormick Place, fans should expect heavy traffic around Soldier Field and the Museum Campus. Please plan to arrive as early as possible to avoid delays with parking and entering the stadium.

Fans who have purchased a parking pass should park in the lot associated with the pass on their account. Parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. CT on matchday.

Alternative options for parking near Soldier Field can be found using this link. For rideshare or public transportation users, please click here to learn more about those options.

Bag Policy Reminder

Clear bags less than 12" x 6" x 12" and small clutch bags less than 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed. Backpacks, fanny packs and cinch bags are allowed if they are clear and smaller than 12" x 6" x 12." 

Click HERE for more information on what is permitted inside the stadium.

Kickoff for the match versus Inter Miami is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.