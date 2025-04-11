Lafc Hosts San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash on Saturday, April 12
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC returns to Los Angeles this weekend after a two-game road trip that included stops in Houston and Miami to conclude a run of five matches in 15 days with a Western Conference clash against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.
Saturday is First Responders Appreciation Night at BMO Stadium, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a commemorative First Responders pin presented by Kaiser Permanente.
LAFC leads the all-time regular season series against San Jose 10W-7L-1D, including an 8-1-1 mark at home. LAFC has won three of the last five against their northern neighbors dating back to May of 2023.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Kickoff: Saturday, April 12 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
