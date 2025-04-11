Beat the Kryptonite: Ingredients of the Match: CLT at MTL

The boys found a way at home. Now, they need to find a way on the road.

After a win that took a lot of fight and character, Charlotte hopes that will bleed over into their efforts in Montreal. They are looking for their first road win of the season. To do so, they have to take down a Montreal side that has been on the road for seven straight matches to start the season and get to play their first home match of the campaign.

CF Montreal is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference without a win so far. They fired their Head Coach, Laurent Courtois, after just 5 matches and are looking for a fresh start to kick their season off at home. They are still seeking out an identity and a match in front of their home crowd should help give them a boost.

Charlotte will be without Wilfried Zaha this weekend as he is recovering from thumb surgery and is expected back next week.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to claim their first victory on the road of 2025:

Beat the Kyrptonite

1-1-4.

That is Charlotte FC's record against CF Montreal. Add in a -4 GD and only 4 goals in six matches. Is anyone else humming the 3 Doors Down song now?

Charlotte got over the hump last fall with their first win against Montreal. A 2-0 win at home that is currently a piece of their home win streak of seven matches. They got the monkey off their back; now they need to head into MTL and take down the Kryptonite that is Stade Saputo.

To do so, they need to have the mental toughness they showed last week. They were down early, and a poor first half didn't hold them back. They came out fighting in the second and earned a result.

Charlotte should expect a raucous and rowdy crowd in their face early. Home openers will do that. So, weather the storm, face the kryptonite head-on, and find a way to fight it.

Squad Rotation

With Wilfried Zaha out in this one, Charlotte will look to the bench for support. Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada are there and ready.

Even further than that, there is a battle at the nine for minutes. Charlotte has options in the midfield to rotate pieces as needed. And you have a backline that can flex in and out depending on needs, minutes, etc.

Depth is there, and it's crucial. Will we see a rotated top three across the board for this match? Will we see a rotation in the backline with Andrew Privett back in the mix? Does Brandt rotate out with Diani for some rest? Who knows. But one thing is certain: this team can win matches with rotating pieces, which is massive. So, a road trip to rainy, cold Montreal. Some fresh new legs in the fold might not be a bad thing.

Feed Pep

Pep at the 10. It's feeding families, as the kids say.

His production in that spot is top of the league. He leads the league in assists (tied technically, but the alphabet always wins). When he is in that spot, more doors open for the entire attack to create and play off each other. How do you break down a Montreal side that sometimes packs five in the back? Feed the most creative player on the pitch. That is Pep.

Montreal is tough to plan for. They can line up in multiple ways and haven't been at their best yet. A new coach is trying to bring life and new tactics. So you really don't know what is coming this weekend. The answer? You can just worry about your own game. Do what is working, and know you can do it well. Feed, Pep.

