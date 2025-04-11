San Diego FC Travels to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (4-1-2, 14 points) hits the road for the Club's first-ever matchup against the Colorado Rapids (2-2-3, 9 points) this Saturday, April 12 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The match marks San Diego's fourth road fixture of its inaugural season, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will also be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Building Momentum
SDFC heads into Saturday's matchup riding a wave of momentum following back-to-back home wins at Snapdragon Stadium. Most recently, San Diego earned a 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on April 5, extending its home unbeaten streak to four matches and climbing to second place in the Western Conference standings.
Chucky Shines in Third Start
After returning from injury as a substitute against LAFC, Designated Player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made his first start since Matchday 2 and didn't disappoint - contributing to all three goals against Seattle. Lozano registered one goal and one assist and a second assist in the win, showcasing his world-class quality and further boosting San Diego's dynamic attack. Chucky now has one goal and three assists in four matches played (three starts) for SDFC this season.
First Goals and Fast Starts
Captain Jeppe Tverskov scored his first MLS goal just 1:21 into last weekend's match - marking the fastest goal in Club history and one of the quickest by an expansion team in MLS history. Midfielder Aníbal Godoy and Lozano followed with first-half goals of their own as San Diego scored three goals before halftime for the second consecutive match.
Consistent Contributors
Key figures continue to shine for head coach Mikey Varas. Midfielder Anders Dreyer remains one of the team's top creators with five total goal contributions (three goals, two assists), while goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos notched his third clean sheet of the season. Alongside defenders Chris McVey and Tverskov, Dos Santos has played every minute for SDFC so far in 2025.
Road Test in the Rockies
Saturday's clash in Colorado marks San Diego's first-ever meeting with the Rapids and another milestone in the Club's inaugural campaign. SDFC will aim to secure its second win away from home and maintain pace at the top of the Western Conference standings.
10 on the Scoresheet
SDFC has had ten different players score a goal this season, showcasing the team's depth and attacking versatility. Goal scorers include Anders Dreyer (3), Onni Valakari (2), and one each from Luca de la Torre, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher McVey, Alex Mighten, Franco Negri, Jeppe Tverskov, Aníbal Godoy, and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.
San Diego Watch Party
SDFC will host an official Watch Party in San Diego, presented by AleSmith Brewing, for Saturday's match against the Rapids from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT at AleSmith Brewing (9990 AleSmith Ct, San Diego, CA 92126). Fans can enjoy live music featuring DJ Beto Perez, exclusive SDFC giveaways, raffle prizes, and more. The first 100 beers are on SDFC! Fans can RSVP here.
SAN DIEGO FC VS COLORADO RAPIDS
2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 8
Saturday, April 12 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)
DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colo.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jesus Acosta (PxP), Carlos Suarez (Analyst)
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
MATCH INFO:
SD at COL Game Notes
SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide
SDFC Match Preview Soundbites (Varas, Löffelsend, Dos Santos, Valakari)
Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Diego FC App: iOS, Android
