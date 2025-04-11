Inter Miami CF to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Sunday

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-2D, 14 points) continues with 2025 MLS regular season action on the road this weekend, with the team traveling to visit Chicago Fire FC (3W-2L-2D, 11 points) this Sunday April 13. The match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set to get underway at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami will close out the week after making history and advancing to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time on Wednesday night.

The team earned a 3-1 win over LAFC in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals matchup between the sides to secure a comeback and win the series 3-2 on aggregate. A brace from captain Lionel Messi and a goal by midfielder Federico Redondo led the team to victory in an electric night at packed Chase Stadium.

Unbeaten Start to 2025 MLS Regular Season

The team will visit Chicago in search of continuing its unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS regular season, with the team having recorded four wins and two draws thus far for a total 14 points and being second in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami secured a point with a 1-1 draw at home against Toronto FC last Sunday in the team's most recent regular season meeting.

Previously Against Chicago Fire

Sunday's match will present the ninth overall meeeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has a record of three wins, four losses and a draw against Chicago thus far.

Inter Miami won the two most recent matches in the 2024 MLS regular season, defeating Chicago 2-1 at homoe in July and 1-4 on the road in August.

Scouting Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire will host Inter Miami after falling 2-1 on the road against the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. In all, the Fire have recorded three wins, two losses and two draws for a total 11 points and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Hugo Cuypers leads Chcago in goals so far this regular season with five, while 2025 reinforcement Jonathan Bamba leads in assists with four.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.