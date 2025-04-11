Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from Watford FC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on a full transfer from Watford FC in England, both clubs announced today. The 31-year-old is signed to a contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027 and will occupy a domestic roster spot as a season-ending injury replacement player for Andrew Tarbell.

"Jonathan is an experienced goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out of the back, commands his penalty area and wins games with his shot stopping ability," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "With over 200 games in his career, including three seasons in Major League Soccer, he gives us another valuable option at the goalkeeper position. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan and his family to Houston."

Bond joins the Dynamo after making 214 appearances in all competitions across his career in England and the United States. Along with a three-year tenure as the LA Galaxy's starter (2021-23), the veteran goalkeeper has played stints with English clubs, including Watford FC (2011-15 and 2024-25), Reading FC (2015-18) and West Bromwich Albion (2018-21), while taking loan spells with Brackley Town FC, Forest Green Rovers, Dagenham & Redbridge, Bury, Gillingham and Peterborough United.

The shot stopper launched his MLS career with the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2021 season, making 93 appearances in all competitions as a starter over three seasons, which ranks second in club history for a goalkeeper. In his second season with the team, Bond helped lead Los Angeles to the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs with a fourth place Western Conference finish and a run to the Conference Semifinals. He was named the Galaxy's Defender of the Year that season after earning eight clean sheets and being one of six goalkeepers in MLS to appear in all 34 regular season matches.

Bond is arriving in Houston from his most recent stint with Watford FC, the club where he signed his first professional contract in July 2010 after coming up through the club's academy. In his original stint with the club (2011-2015), the goalkeeper appeared in 22 league matches and was part of the 2014/15 Watford team that earned promotion to the English Premier League from the EFL Championship. The Hemel Hempstead, England native rejoined Watford in July 2024 and has made 13 appearances in all competition this year between league, FA Cup and EFL Cup play.

On the international stage, Bond has represented the Wales U-17, U-19 and U-21 squads before choosing to represent England in 2013. He made 12 appearances with the U-21 squad, making his debut under former England National Team coach Gareth Southgate when he replaced Jack Butland in a 9-0 victory over San Marino in a UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying match.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on a full transfer from Watford FC in England through 2026 with a club option for 2027. Bond will occupy a domestic roster spot as a season-ending injury replacement player for Andrew Tarbell, pending receipt of his ITC.

JONATHAN BOND BIO:

NAME: Jonathan Bond

POSITION: Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH: May 19, 1993 (31)

BIRTHPLACE: Hemel Hempstead, England

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 5 in.

WEIGHT: 185 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Watford FC (EFL Championship)

FIFA NATIONALITY: England

