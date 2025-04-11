Revolution on the Road to Battle Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA - The New England Revolution (1-4-1; 4 pts.), looking for their second win in three games, are back on the road to meet Atlanta United FC (2-2-3; 9 pts.) on Saturday afternoon. The 2:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be televised nationally on FOX and FOX Deportes. The match is also available with an Apple TV+ or an MLS Season Pass subscription. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England and Atlanta will meet for a 15th time in MLS play on Saturday, with the all-time series tied at 5-5-4. The two sides split the season series last year, with the home team winning each match. The Revs have collected points in seven of their last eight encounters with The Five Stripes, logging a 5-1-2 record since 2021. Additionally, Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter has experienced success against Atlanta with a 7-3-2 career mark.

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil continues his pursuit of the club's MLS assists record, needing one more helper to break a tie with Steve Ralston (73) for the most in team annals. The captain's next goal contribution will also move him into a tie with Ralston for second most in team history. In nine career regular season appearances against Atlanta, Gil owns four goals and four assists, including three goals over his last two visits to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New England's attack could get a boost this weekend with the potential return of Tomás Chancalay and Leo Campana, as both forwards recently returned to full training. Chancalay had been sidelined since last May with a torn ACL, while Campana missed three matches with a hamstring strain. Prior to his injury, Chancalay logged 12 goals and one assist in all competitions for New England after first joining the club late in 2023. Campana, who started the first three games of the season after arriving in a blockbuster trade from Inter Miami CF, ranks fifth leaguewide in non-penalty goals per 90 minutes since he first arrived in MLS in 2022.

Defensively, New England's new-look backline has continued to stifle its opposition despite facing several of the Eastern Conference's most potent attacks to open the regular season. The center back duo of Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos has been sturdy; the former currently ranks third among MLS defenders with 11 successful challenges. Ceballos, 23, leads the team with 40 clearances in his first five MLS starts. On the outside, right back Ilay Feingold's 16 blocks this season rank third in the league, while Peyton Miller, a 17-year-old Homegrown Player, made his 10th MLS start last weekend.

Atlanta United is unbeaten in its last three games, including a 1-1 draw at home with FC Dallas last weekend. Miguel Almirón tallied a 17th-minute penalty to open the scoring before the visitors equalized early in the second half. The Paraguayan, who returned to Atlanta in February after five seasons with English Premier League side Newcastle United, has scored in back-to-back matches. Ronny Deila's side also boasts Ivorian forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, who already has five markers in his debut MLS season.

The Revolution were winners in their only previous afternoon kickoff this season, a Matchday 6 victory over the New York Red Bulls. The Revolution will look to secure three points for the second time in the last three weeks after falling last Saturday to FC Cincinnati, a 1-0 defeat that saw New England attempt 15 shots and hit the woodwork twice in the first half.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #7

New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 12, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

NATIONAL TV

FOX (English)

FOX Deportes (Spanish)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

