FC Dallas' Match against Inter Miami CF Rescheduled for Sunday, April 27

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer has rescheduled FC Dallas' match against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium from Saturday, April 26, to Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The change accommodates Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

