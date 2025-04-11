FC Dallas' Match against Inter Miami CF Rescheduled for Sunday, April 27
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer has rescheduled FC Dallas' match against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium from Saturday, April 26, to Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The change accommodates Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
