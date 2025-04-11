Rapids Set for First-Ever Matchup against MLS Expansion Side San Diego FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (3-2-2, 11 pts.) return home for their first-ever matchup against MLS expansion side San Diego FC (4-1-2, 14 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
San Diego will mark a new challenger for the Rapids, who have yet to play the expansion side during their inaugural season. The club has made an impressive introduction to MLS so far in their first year, as they currently sit at second in the Western Conference with four wins through their first seven matches. Despite their loss last weekend in Vancouver, Colorado is still in the middle of the pack, ranking seventh in the conference standings with 11 points.
Colorado will look to back up their most recent result at home, a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on March 29. Djordje Mihailovic recorded a brace in the contest in just a three-minute span, marking the fastest brace in MLS this season so far. His performance earned him both Team of the Matchday and Player of the Matchday honors.
San Diego is coming off a dominant performance in their last match on April 5 against Seattle. The club put up three goals against the Sounders in a clean sheet for their second consecutive victory at home. San Diego's one and only loss of the season came on the road against Austin, where the club fell 2-1 at Q2 Stadium on March 23.
Leading the charge for San Diego so far this season has been midfielders Anders Dreyer and Onni Valakari. Dreyer, playing in his first season in MLS, notched a brace in the club's opening match, earning him Player of the Matchday honors. Since then, the Dane has added a goal and two assists to his stat log this year. Valakari has also impressed this season with San Diego, logging two goals and three assists. Despite mainly appearing as a substitute this year, the midfielder will be a player to keep an eye on for Colorado.
Saturday will mark the return for Jasper Löffelsend, who spent last season with the Rapids before being selected by San Diego in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft. The midfielder made 18 appearances for Colorado last year, logging 331 minutes in his one season of play for the club.
Rapids Set for First-Ever Matchup against MLS Expansion Side San Diego FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
