Sporting KC Hosts Portland on Sunday

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the Portland Timbers at 1:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park as the club celebrates Kids Day featuring family-friendly festivities for the team's only day game on this year's home schedule.

Tickets for the Western Conference match-up -- which comes on the anniversary of the club's inaugural match on April 13, 1996 -- are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Friends & Family 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four nachos for only $100.

The Kids Day activities include a Sporting KC pennant giveaway at stadium gates for ticket holders ages 14 and under while supplies last as well as new Sesame Street x SKC apparel at SportingStyle. In addition, Sporting KC Youth Soccer will offer a Gameday Experience Clinic on the pitch at Children's Mercy Park for boys and girls between the ages of 7-14 years old and Season Ticket Members can take advantage of a post-game autograph session with Sporting Kansas City players.

Sporting Kansas City is coming off an emphatic 2-0 win over rivals St. Louis CITY SC last weekend in Kerry Zavagnin's first match as interim head coach. Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic scored both goals in the victory -- giving him a team-leading four goals this year since arriving from the LA Galaxy in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history -- and goalkeeper John Pulskamp recorded a season-high four saves for the clean sheet.

Entering Matchday 8, Sporting tops all MLS teams in dribbles into the final third (104) and is averaging an MLS-best 186.7 passes in the attacking third per match this season. Designated Player Manu Garcia, who set up both goals against St. Louis, leads the league with 31.8 passes in the final third per 90 minutes (minimum 350 minutes played).

The Timbers, guided by head coach Phil Neville, arrive in Kansas City unbeaten in four straight games (2-0-2) with shutouts in each of their last two away trips. Defensively, Portland have allowed just four goals in their past six matches however the visitors will be without Colombian left back Jimer Fory due to a one-match suspension for caution accumulation. Offensively, 23-year-old Brazilian attacker Antony has a team-high four goals in 2025 for a Timbers side that added Designated Player David Da Costa in a transfer from RC Lens after trading away MLS All-Star Evander in February. Portland has also been without Jonathan Rodriguez, the team's top scorer in 2024, due a knee injury that has sidelined the Uruguayan playmaker since preseason.

Sporting holds a narrow lead in the all-time regular season series against Portland with a 9-8-7 record, including a 5-1-5 mark at Children's Mercy Park in which SKC is unbeaten in nine straight regular season home match-ups with the Timbers (4-0-5) since 2015. Sporting forwards Daniel Salloi and William Agada each have four goals against Portland - the most of any KC players in the all-time series -- while Timbers striker Felipe Mora has scored in each of his three previous appearances against Kansas City.

Sunday's showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription with English (Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam) and Spanish (Jose Bauz and Nacho Garcia) commentary, and the match will also be nationally televised on FOX (Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson) and FOX Deportes.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 11:15 a.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 8

Sunday, April 13 | 1:15 p.m. CT (1:25 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kan.

Broadcast Schedule:

TV | FOX or FOX Deportes

Watch | Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.