Shell Energy Stadium to Host Five 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Matches

HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium will host five matches at the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the confederation announced today. The five matches at Shell Energy Stadium this summer are the most at any single venue in this edition of the tournament. The venue has hosted six previous editions of the competition and hosted the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024.

Shell Energy Stadium will host eight national teams throughout the group stage of the tournament beginning with a fixture from Group D on Thursday, June 19 between Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago. Kickoff for this match is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT.

The venue will host two doubleheaders to close the group stage with the first doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, June 21 as Canada face Curacao at 6 p.m. CT and Honduras go toe-to-toe with El Salvador at 9 p.m. CT. Group play comes to an end on Tuesday, June 24 as Shell Energy Stadium hosts Guatemala versus Guadalupe at 6 p.m. CT and Canada against El Salvador at 9 p.m. CT.

Tickets for all matches go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 17 on GoldCup.org or at the Shell Energy Stadium box office.

The tournament begins with a 16-team group stage on Saturday, June 14 and the final is scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The knockout stage will commence with the quarterfinals on June 28 and 29, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, July 2, and the final, where the Confederation's new champion will be crowned in Houston, on July 6.

The tournament's 31 matches will be available for fans across the region to view on Fox Sports | Tubi (USA-English), TUDN | ViX (USA-Spanish), Televisa | ViX and TV Azteca (Mexico), OneSoccer | TSN (Canada), and ESPN | Star+ (Caribbean, Central and South America). For other territories, they will be available on Concacaf's YouTube channel (all subject to territory restrictions).

