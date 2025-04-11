CF Montréal Unveils New and Improved Features at Stade Saputo

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Ahead of its home opener this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo against Charlotte FC (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800), presented by Air Transat, CF Montréal unveiled the new and improved features at Stade Saputo.

Note that the stadium gates are still set to open 90 minutes before kick-off. Stade Saputo's bag policy is available HERE.

Cashless Stade Saputo

As of April 12, Stade Saputo will be a cashless venue, including the Montreal Impact Foundation's 50/50 raffle. The stadium's sales counters will only accept credit or debit cards.

Evelyne Audet: New host at Stade Saputo

Fans at Stade Saputo will reunite with Evelyne Audet, who will be the new host at CF Montréal home games. This marks a return for Evelyne, who was the host at CF Montréal games at Stade Saputo during the Bleu-blanc-noir's inaugural MLS season in 2012.

New restaurant section with table service in the BMO Pavilion

A new gourmet restaurant opens its doors in an exclusive section of the BMO Pavilion. The Restaurant area offers a diversified menu with table service, as well as a new wine and cocktail list. Perfect for a refined experience with friends or colleagues.

1993 Terrasse

The Michelob Ultra Terrasse has been renamed the 1993 Terrasse, in honour of the year the Club was founded. Starting Saturday, the 1993 Terrace will be available for general admission.

Expanded offer

Members of the BMO Pavilion, Salon Tanguay, 1993 Terrasse and Touchline seats will also have access to an elaborate wine and cocktail list, for a small additional fee.

Renovated President's Club and Members' Corner

The President's Club, located above section 123, has been completely renovated. Stade Saputo's most prestigious location will feature a completely revamped buffet and bar service in a refined new atmosphere.

The Members' Corner (which is also Customer Service), located under section 123, has been renovated to better welcome Members and the general public. The Members' Corner is the place to go to answer all Stade Saputo fans' questions.

Jameson Mezzanine

A mezzanine presented by Jameson has been renovated above section 113. This mezzanine will offer fans the opportunity to support CF Montréal in a cosy and festive pub atmosphere.

A 3rd Dépanneur

A third Dépanneur "Le Dep" concession will open under section 123. Stade Saputo dépanneurs offer fans a quick on-the-go snack service so as not to miss any of the action on the pitch.

Match commentary at Stade Saputo in your ears

Fans at Stade Saputo can enhance their experience with commentators from MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, BPM Sports or TSN 690 live in their ears. Simply connect to Stade Saputo's wifi and listen HERE to the live match commentary without delay, via provider DVOX.

