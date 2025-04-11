CF Montréal Unveils New and Improved Features at Stade Saputo
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Ahead of its home opener this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo against Charlotte FC (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800), presented by Air Transat, CF Montréal unveiled the new and improved features at Stade Saputo.
Note that the stadium gates are still set to open 90 minutes before kick-off. Stade Saputo's bag policy is available HERE.
Cashless Stade Saputo
As of April 12, Stade Saputo will be a cashless venue, including the Montreal Impact Foundation's 50/50 raffle. The stadium's sales counters will only accept credit or debit cards.
Evelyne Audet: New host at Stade Saputo
Fans at Stade Saputo will reunite with Evelyne Audet, who will be the new host at CF Montréal home games. This marks a return for Evelyne, who was the host at CF Montréal games at Stade Saputo during the Bleu-blanc-noir's inaugural MLS season in 2012.
New restaurant section with table service in the BMO Pavilion
A new gourmet restaurant opens its doors in an exclusive section of the BMO Pavilion. The Restaurant area offers a diversified menu with table service, as well as a new wine and cocktail list. Perfect for a refined experience with friends or colleagues.
1993 Terrasse
The Michelob Ultra Terrasse has been renamed the 1993 Terrasse, in honour of the year the Club was founded. Starting Saturday, the 1993 Terrace will be available for general admission.
Expanded offer
Members of the BMO Pavilion, Salon Tanguay, 1993 Terrasse and Touchline seats will also have access to an elaborate wine and cocktail list, for a small additional fee.
Renovated President's Club and Members' Corner
The President's Club, located above section 123, has been completely renovated. Stade Saputo's most prestigious location will feature a completely revamped buffet and bar service in a refined new atmosphere.
The Members' Corner (which is also Customer Service), located under section 123, has been renovated to better welcome Members and the general public. The Members' Corner is the place to go to answer all Stade Saputo fans' questions.
Jameson Mezzanine
A mezzanine presented by Jameson has been renovated above section 113. This mezzanine will offer fans the opportunity to support CF Montréal in a cosy and festive pub atmosphere.
A 3rd Dépanneur
A third Dépanneur "Le Dep" concession will open under section 123. Stade Saputo dépanneurs offer fans a quick on-the-go snack service so as not to miss any of the action on the pitch.
Match commentary at Stade Saputo in your ears
Fans at Stade Saputo can enhance their experience with commentators from MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, BPM Sports or TSN 690 live in their ears. Simply connect to Stade Saputo's wifi and listen HERE to the live match commentary without delay, via provider DVOX.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $4,500,000 from Columbus Crew - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids Sign Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen to First Team Contract - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Visit D.C. United Looking to Extend Win Streak - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Unveils New and Improved Features at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from Watford FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kick off Road-Heavy Stretch Saturday against Nashville SC - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Academy Teams to Participate in the 2025 Easter International Cup - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Unveils New and Improved Features at Stade Saputo
- The CF Montréal Women's Program Starts Its 2025 Season in Ligue1 Québec
- CF Montréal Academy U16 and U18 Teams to Compete in the 2025 Generation adidas cup
- CF Montréal Fall, 2-1, to Columbus Crew
- CF Montréal in Ohio to Take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday