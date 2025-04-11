Jamaica Will Replace China PR as Opponent for the U.S. Women's National Team on June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis

CHICAGO - Jamaica will replace China PR as the opponent for the U.S. Women's National Team at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 3 (7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports).

The USA will still face China PR at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, May 31, 2025 (4:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports).

After initially agreeing to play two matches during the upcoming FIFA window, the Chinese Football Association subsequently informed U.S. Soccer that its Women's National Team could play only the first match. Thus, the USWNT will face the Reggae Girlz for the first time since the summer of 2022 when the teams met in group play at the Concacaf W Gold Cup in Monterrey, Mexico, a 5-0 U.S. win.

This match will be just the sixth all-time between the USA and Jamaica, which has qualified for the last two FIFA Women's World Cups and advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time ever in 2023. Jamaica lost 1-0 to Colombia in that knockout round match to bow out of the World Cup, a competition where it tied France and Brazil.

The match in St. Louis will feature a special pre-game celebration for retired USWNT legend Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last December that she was hanging up her boots. Sauerbrunn, the greatest female player in St. Louis soccer history, played 219 times for the USA, good for 10th all-time. She played in three Olympic games and three Women's World Cups and would have played in a fourth, but a foot injury knocked her out of the 2023 tournament. The former U.S. captain will be doing double-duty on the night as she is also part of the TNT broadcast team.

