Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas Rescheduled to April 27 Due to Concacaf Semifinals

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In light of Inter Miami CF advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals for the first time in Club history after a thrilling win over Los Angeles Football Club at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, Major League Soccer has rescheduled the Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas match.

Originally set for Saturday, April 26 (7:30 p.m. ET), the match against FC Dallas will be rescheduled to Sunday, April 27 (5 p.m. ET). Previously purchased tickets will be valid. Tickets will reflect the date and time change automatically, no further action will be required from fans. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the game against FC Dallas can click here.

Inter Miami will embark on its Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals run starting on Thursday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET at BC Place in the first leg before coming home to Chase Stadium for the second leg on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the second leg of the semifinal at Chase Stadium on April 30 are on sale now.

