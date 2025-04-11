Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas Rescheduled to April 27 Due to Concacaf Semifinals
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
In light of Inter Miami CF advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals for the first time in Club history after a thrilling win over Los Angeles Football Club at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, Major League Soccer has rescheduled the Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas match.
Originally set for Saturday, April 26 (7:30 p.m. ET), the match against FC Dallas will be rescheduled to Sunday, April 27 (5 p.m. ET). Previously purchased tickets will be valid. Tickets will reflect the date and time change automatically, no further action will be required from fans. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the game against FC Dallas can click here.
In Case You Missed it
Inter Miami will embark on its Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals run starting on Thursday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET at BC Place in the first leg before coming home to Chase Stadium for the second leg on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the second leg of the semifinal at Chase Stadium on April 30 are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2025
- Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas Rescheduled to April 27 Due to Concacaf Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Plays Home Opener this Saturday against Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas' Match against Inter Miami CF Rescheduled for Sunday, April 27 - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC at Toronto FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Travels to FC Dallas Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Semifinal 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Match to be Held at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2 - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Set for First-Ever Matchup against MLS Expansion Side San Diego FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts Portland on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF U19s to Participate in 2025 Mediterranean International Cup in Catalonia, Spain - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution on the Road to Battle Atlanta United FC - New England Revolution
- Beat the Kryptonite: Ingredients of the Match: CLT at MTL - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at CF Montreal: April 12, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Doubleheader on June 16 - LA Galaxy
- Shell Energy Stadium to Host Five 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- PayPal Park to Host U.S. Men's National Team vs. Trinidad and Tobago for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage Match on June 15 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face the LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Jamaica Will Replace China PR as Opponent for the U.S. Women's National Team on June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis - St. Louis City SC
- Austin FC Signs Riley Thomas to First Team Contract - Austin FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Details Ahead of Club's Upcoming Match Versus Inter Miami CF on April 13 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Hungarian Midfielder Daniel Gazdag as Designated Player Via Cash-For-Player Trade with Philadelphia Union - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $4,500,000 from Columbus Crew - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids Sign Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen to First Team Contract - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Visit D.C. United Looking to Extend Win Streak - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Unveils New and Improved Features at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from Watford FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kick off Road-Heavy Stretch Saturday against Nashville SC - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Academy Teams to Participate in the 2025 Easter International Cup - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas Rescheduled to April 27 Due to Concacaf Semifinals
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Chicago Fire FC this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF U19s to Participate in 2025 Mediterranean International Cup in Catalonia, Spain
- Inter Miami CF Academy Teams to Participate in the 2025 Easter International Cup
- The Dream Lives On: Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Ticketing and Schedule Details