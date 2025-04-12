New York City FC Blank Philadelphia Union, 1-0

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Citi Field to face New York City FC on Saturday night, falling 1-0. The first half remained scoreless, with the Union outshooting New York 7-6. In the second half, New York's Alonso Martínez scored the lone goal of the match in the 55th minute.

The Union will return to Subaru Park to play Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 19 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

New York City FC 1 - Philadelphia Union 0

Citi Field (New York, NY)

Saturday, April 12, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr

Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 40 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYC - A. Martínez (Ilenic) 55'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 33'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 90+3'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya (Frankie Westfield 86'), Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques (Mikael Uhre 66'), Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 75'), Indiana Vassilev; Bruno Damiani (Chris Donovan 75'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Neil Pierre, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

New York City FC: Matthew Freese; Kevin O'Toole, Thiago Martins, Justin Haak, Mitja Ilenic; Maxi Morález (Julián Fernández 75'), Jonathan Shore, Keaton Parks; Agustin Ojeda (Birk Risa 86'), Alonso Martínez, Hannes Wolf (Monsef Bakrar 86').

Substitutes not used: Tayvon Gray, Andrés Perea, Nico Cavallo, Tomas Romero, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Greg Ranjitsingh.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan earned his 45th MLS start tonight at New York City FC.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev made his second start for the Union and the 70th of his MLS career.

Forward Tai Baribo made his 25th MLS start for the Union.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.