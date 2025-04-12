Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-1 Come-From-Behind Victory Over Real Salt Lake at Geodis Park

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Real Salt Lake 2-1 Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Defender Dan Lovitz opened the scoring for the Boys in Gold on a set piece header in the 30 th minute from midfielder Eddi Tagseth and forward Sam Surridge secured the victory with his first ever penalty kick goal for Nashville during added time.

Super Sam I am: With his game-winning tally, Surridge is now tied for the third-most career MLS goals in club history with 16 and is tied for the team lead in goals this season with two (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Ahmed Qasem).

He Lov(es)itz: Lovitz's first half equalizer was his fourth goal contribution this season (one goal, three assists), tying him for the most goal contributions by a defender in MLS this season.

Brugman bags 50: Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman made his 50 th career MLS regular season start Saturday night. Since joining MLS in 2022, he has made 64 regular season appearances with five goals and three assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will head west to face Seattle Sounders FC for the first time since 2023 on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is 3W-1L-1D at GEODIS Park this season

is 2W-1L-1D vs. Real Salt Lake all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is unbeaten at home vs. Real Salt Lake in MLS play with a record of 2W-0L-0D (regular season + playoffs)

is 62W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-0L-11D all-time when scoring two goals (regular season + playoffs)

is 31W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

recorded its latest game-winning goal of the season (90 + 1 st minute)

recorded its second-most shots (22) and second-most expected goals (xG) (3.1) this season

Gastón Brugman

made his 50 th career MLS regular season start

recorded a season high three shots

Dan Lovitz

recorded his first goal for Nashville SC since June 25, 2022 and his fourth MLS goal contribution of the season (goal, three assists) in the 30th minute

is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS by a defender this season (four)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Jack Maher led the match with 93.9% passing accuracy (minimum 45 passes)

Hany Mukhtar served as team captain

Jeisson Palacios

made his first Nashville SC and MLS start

led Nashville SC with 47 completed passes

Jacob Shaffelburg recorded a season high 28' + added time when he subbed in at the 62nd minute

Sam Surridge

recorded his second goal of the season in the 90 + 1st minute

converted his first penalty kick for Nashville SC

led the match with five shots and 1.22 expected goals (xG)

Eddi Tagseth

recorded his third assist this season on Dan Lovitz's goal in the 30th minute and is tied for third-most MLS assists in 2025

led the match with 8.36 miles covered

Joe Willis recorded four saves

Box score:

Nashville SC (4W-3L-1D) vs. Real Salt Lake (3W-5L-0D)

April 12, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 2

RSL: 1

Scoring summary:

RSL: Dominik Marczuk (A: Diogo Goncalves) 12'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (A: Eddi Tagseth) 30'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 90' + 1

Discipline:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 22'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 26'

NSH: Gastón Brugman (Caution) 47'

RSL: Diogo Goncalves (Caution) 51'

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 61'

RSL: Justen Glad (Caution) 64'

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Caution) 64'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Gastón Brugman (Jonathan Pérez 83'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Alex Muyl (Patrick Yazbek 74'), Eddi Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 62'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Chris Applewhite

RSL starters: Rafael Cabral; Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Bode Hidalgo, Alexandros Katranis; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio 76'), Diego Luna, Diogo Goncalves (Lachlan Brook 76'), Dominik Marczuk (Zavier Gozo 87'), Emeka Eneli (C); Ariath Piol (Jesus Barea 66')

Substitutes: Mason Stajduhar, Tyler Wolff, Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua, Noel Caliskan

Match officials:

Referee: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Adam Garner

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 58 degrees and clear

