CF Montréal Blanked, 1-0, by Charlotte FC

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal fell 1-0 to Charlotte FC during the Club's home opener at Stade Saputo on Saturday.

Charlotte opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from Pep Biel.

The Club registered a season-high 19 shots during the match.

Fans at Stade Saputo witnessed the first minutes in a Montreal uniform from newcomers Hennadii Synchuk, Giacomo Vrioni and Jalen Neal.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will host Orlando City for its second game at Stade Saputo next Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Joel Waterman played his 140th game for CF Montréal in all competitions

-Jonathan Sirois played his 35th consecutive home game for the Bleu-blanc-noir.

-George Campbell played his 60th MLS regular season game.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Luca Petrasso and Samuel Piette are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"We tried everything, we probably need a bit of good luck. If we had a little bit more of this we would have four or five goals. We gave everything on the field, we gave everything during the week. I couldn't ask for more of them at this moment. We did much better in the second half because we were a bit scared to lose the ball in the middle and we were just playing horizontally. We are a kind of Club that wants to play well and to lead because we know that in the long term we have a better chance to win."

LUCA PETRASSO

"I think that in the past three games under Marco Donadel, tactics have definitely changed, the mentality, energy and the way we want to play, I think we get ourselves into great spots. We could be a little bit better with the final pass, the decision making, or sometimes the keeper makes a big save, we've seen in the second half. I think we get into the right spots, to be honest. I think our strikers are doing well, our wingers are doing well to find the ball into the box. I just think we could be just a little bit unlucky in certain situations. Let's try to keep working. We will put our heads down. We have another home game next week. We just need to stay focused, get to training next week and try to fix those mistakes."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"It's encouraging for the way we played, the way we controlled the game, which is what we wanted to do. We lost that game because we lacked finishing, but the chances were there, which is frustrating. It was great to have both Prince and Vrioni on the pitch. Vrioni was able to create chances, he is hungry and that's going to bring positive competition internally. Synchuk looked very comfortable. He did very well and we could see his quality in one-on-one or dribbling. Despite his young age, he's got a good reading of the game, he's intelligent and he makes the right choice most of the time."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.