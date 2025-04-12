White Scores Four as 'Caps Stay In First Place in MLS Standings

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a day to remember for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they swept past Austin FC with a 5-1 victory, highlighted by a four-goal performance from Brian White.

The match began with Yohei Takaoka making a big early stop inside five minutes. A ball was threaded through for Austin FC to run onto, but the Japanese goalkeeper came out and managed to block a chip shot with his body before cooly passing it out.

White got the first look on goal for Whitecaps FC at the 10th minute, after getting on the end of a curled cross from Tate Johnson, but his downward effort was just wide of the mark. It didn't take much longer for White to get the ball into the back of the net, however, as he snatched the lead in the 13th minute. A cross in from Édier Ocampo was flicked on by Daniel Ríos in the box, into the path of White who finished it first time with aplomb.

Austin came close to equalizing just past the half-hour mark, when Besard Šabović fired from the edge of the 'Caps box but blasted it over the crossbar. Yet, it was Whitecaps FC who scored next, coming yet again from the ever-dangerous White. Ralph Priso found Emmanuel Sabbi on the left, who sprung White in-behind Austin's defence for the American to squeeze a shot past Austin 'keeper Brad Stuver for 2-0.

Whitecaps FC ended the half strong, going into the break with a two-goal cushion.

The 'Caps did not let up at all in the second half, scoring their third goal of the match inside two minutes. Sabbi fired from the edge of the box, earning a corner kick. After creating the set-piece, the winger capitalized on a front post flick-on and smashed it into the roof of the net.

White then completed a wonderful hat-trick in the 59th minute, reacting first to a Ranko Veselinović shot hitting off the post to sweep it home for 4-0. Sabbi almost made it 5-0 shortly after, cutting inside from the left and curling one towards the far post, but Stuver was equal to it.

Ríos and Sebastian Berhalter both came close to 5-0 in the 69th minute. Ríos tried to squeeze a shot from a tight angle, going agonizingly close before Berhalter tried to fire a snap shot from close range but Stuver pulled out a stunning save.

White was pulled down in the box in the ensuing corner, earning the team a penalty kick. Ríos stepped up to take it but his effort was saved once more by Stuver. The Austin 'keeper was kept busy in the aftermath, making a handful of saves to deny both White and Giuseppe Bovalina.

White thought he got his fourth and the 'Caps fifth in the 77th minute, after firing it in off a volley, but it was ruled offside in the build up. That did not deter the prolific striker, and his persistence paid off as he scored his fourth of the match after Ali Ahmed slipped him through into the box, the first time a player has scored four goals in a match for the 'Caps in the MLS era.

Austin FC would get one back in the closing minutes, but it would only be a consolation as the 'Caps capped off yet another dominant performance at home.

The Blue and White are back on the road next weekend, traveling to St. Louis CITY SC next Saturday, April 19. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and CKNW.com.

The 'Caps will next be at BC Place on Thursday, April 24 for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against Inter Miami CF. Kickoff for that match will be at 7:30 p.m. PT. Following that match, the 'Caps host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT. For ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 17,931

Referee: Victor Rivas

Scoring Summary

13' - VAN - Brian White (Daniel Ríos, Édier Ocampo)

38' - VAN - Brian White (Emmanuel Sabbi, Ralph Priso)

47' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Pedro Vite)

59' - VAN - Brian White (Ranko Veselinović)

82' - VAN - Brian White (Ali Ahmed, J.C. Ngando)

90'+1 - ATX - Daniel Pereira (Joe Gallagher)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 52.4% - ATX 47.6%

Shots: VAN 26 - ATX 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 11 - ATX 4

Saves: VAN 3 - ATX 6

Fouls: VAN 13 - ATX 10

Offsides: VAN 1 - ATX 1

Corners: VAN 4 - ATX 5

Cautions

20' - ATX - Owen Wolff

50' - VAN - Ralph Priso

86' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

90' - VAN - Brian White

90'+2 - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 66'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 20.Andrés Cubas (59.Jeevan Badwal 78'), 13.Ralph Priso (16.Sebastian Berhalter 60'), 45.Pedro Vite (26.J.C. Ngando 60'); 14.Daniel Ríos, 24.Brian White, 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (22.Ali Ahmed 66')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 19.Damir Kreilach

Austin FC

1.Brad Stuver; 17.Joe Gallagher, 4.Brendan Hines-Hike, 18.Julio Cascante (5.Oleksandr Svatok 66'), 29.Guilherme Biro; 33.Owen Wolf (7.Jáder Obrian 66'), 8.Daniel Pereira, 14.Besard Šabović (20.Nicolas Dubersarsky 66'), 11.Osman Bukari (23.Žan Kolmanič 66'); 10.Myrto Uzuni, 9.Brandon Vázquez (19.CJ Fodrey 78')

Substitutes not used

30.Stefan Cleveland, 2.Riley Thomas, 38.Ervin Torres

