FC Cincinnati Blanks D.C. United, 1-0

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated D.C. United, 1-0, Saturday night at Audi Field. The Orange and Blue have won three straight matches and recorded a second straight clean sheet Saturday.

The Orange and Blue (5-2-1, 16 points) finish Saturday of Matchday 8 tied atop the Eastern Conference standings on points with Charlotte FC. D.C. United fell to 1-4-3 (6 points).

Making his first start of the season, 20-year-old Homegrown Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela scored the night's lone goal in the 28th minute. The goal was his first career match winner and his third career goal for FC Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano earned his 35th career clean sheet in all competitions for FC Cincinnati, making two saves in the win.

Matt Miazga came on as a substitute in the 84th minute, marking his first appearance in 301 days - since suffering a season-ending injury on June 15, 2024 at San Jose Earthquakes.

FC Cincinnati are back on the road next Saturday, April 19 at Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire FC. The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium for Kids Day presented by Allegiant on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff for that match is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Gerardo Valenzuela, GOAL - 28' (0-1) - A moment of individual brilliance from Gerardo Valenzuela took possession in D.C.'s defensive third. He fought off one defender and drove into the box, sending two oncoming defenders to their right before he cut back to create space and fire a shot on goal past goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improve to 4-5-4 all-time against D.C. United and 3-2-1 at Audi Field, with wins in three of the last four matches played in Washington.

- FC Cincinnati earned the sixth MLS Regular season win streak of 3+ matches in club history.

- FC Cincinnati are 32-8 in MLS matches decided by one goal since the start of the 2023 season.

- FC Cincinnati won consecutive 1-0 matches for the first time since April 1 and April 8, 2023 vs Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union.

- Gerardo Valenzuela scored his second career MLS goal (July 6, 2024 vs MIA) and third career for FC Cincinnati (February 28, 2024 vs CAV - Concacaf Champions Cup).

- FC Cincinnati led at the halftime break for the first time this season in MLS play. Entering the night, FC Cincinnati had been tied at halftime in six of seven games.

- Matt Miazga entered as a second-half substitute, his first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury on June 15, 2024 at San Jose Earthquakes.

- Luca Orellano made his 50th career appearance for FC Cincinnati Saturday night.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at D.C. United

Date: April 12, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 49 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

DC: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-0-1

DC - None

CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela 28'

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 83'), Gilberto Flores (Matt Miazga 84'), Nick Hagglund, Miles Robinson (C), DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga, Luca Orellano, Gerardo Valenzuela (Sergio Santos 62'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Corey Baird, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

DC: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Lukas MacNaughton (Dominique Badji 86'), Kye Rowles, David Schnegg, Brandon Servania, Hosei Kijima (Jacob Murrell 81'), Aaron Herrera, João Peglow (Randall Leal 86'), Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 74'), Christian Benteke (C)

Substitutes not used: Kim Joon Hong, Rida Zouhir, Derek Dodson, Matti Peltola, Boris Enow

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

STATS SUMMARY: DC/CIN

Shots: 15 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 10 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 17

Offside: 5 / 3

Possession: 53 / 47

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DC - Lukas MacNaughton (Yellow Card) 25'

DC - Kye Rowles (Yellow Card) 41'

CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 50'

DC - David Schnegg (Yellow Card) 69'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Ast. Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Gerardo-Kader Lebuis

Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

