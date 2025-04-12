Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to New England Revolution

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk vs. the New England Revolution

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to New England Revolution Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite taking a season-high 18 shots, Atlanta couldn't force a goal by a strong performance from New England goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Atlanta started well and nearly took the lead in the 17th minute. Miguel Almirón and Latte Lath played a give-and-go in midfield as the Paraguayan raced past a defender before sending Latte Lath into the box down the right side. The striker ripped a scorching shot on frame, but Ivacic made a quick reaction save to keep the match scoreless.

Brad Guzan was called into action in the 21st minute when Revolution midfielder Carles Gil tested his goal with a shot from distance, but Atlanta's captain safely tipped it over the bar. Four minutes later, Latte Lath again narrowly broke the deadlock when Brooks Lennon delivered a cross from the right side where the Ivorian headed the ball off the crossbar. Almirón followed the play and stung the gloves of Ivacic, but he did well to push it away from danger.

Atlanta appeared to take the lead in the 28th minute when Almirón sent a curling shot into the top-left corner, but it was wiped away by video review after Pedro Amador was ruled offside in an earlier play during the build up.

New England took the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty by Gil. Latte Lath fouled Gil just inside the box, and the Revolution captain buried the spot kick to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Atlanta started the second half with renewed energy and nearly scored less than a minute after kickoff. Lennon sent a cross into the 18 which was nodded across the box by Amador where it fell for Alexey Miranchuk. The midfielder cleverly backheeled a shot on target from a tight angle, but it was pushed off the post by Ivacic and went out for corner. Latte Lath scored on the ensuing corner kick, but Atlanta had a second goal taken off the board as the striker was ruled offside and the score remained 1-0.

Latte Lath was denied again in the 68th minute when he headed a Lennon corner down and toward the right post, but Ivacic pushed it out for a corner. Later in the 85th minute, Jamal Thiaré had his header strike the right post from a Miranchuk cross. A minute later, Almirón fired an acrobatic scissor kick on frame, but it was parried away by Ivacic.

In the first minute of stoppage time Almirón and Latte Lath had close-range attempts blocked which resulted in a corner. Off the set piece, New England managed to race the other way as substitute Leo Campana was in on goal against Guzan, but Mateusz Klich tracked him down and poked the ball away, allowing Guzan to collect the ball before he could get off a shot.

Atlanta United (2-3-3, 9 points) returns to action Saturday, April 19 when it travels to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 18-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-5 New England

Corner kicks: 9-7 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 20-10 New England

xG: 2.8 - 1.8 Atlanta

Possession: 56-44 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 86-80 Atlanta

Scoring

NER - Carles Gil (penalty) 36'

Disciplinary

NER - Maxi Urruti Y 49'

NER - Alhassan Yusuf Y 77'

ATL - Mateusz Klich Y 90+3'

Notes:

Xande Silva made his 50th appearance for Atlanta United across all competitions

Brad Guzan tied his season-high with six saves

The team took a season-high 18 shots

Attendance: 41,879

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador (Xande Silva - 74')

D: Luis Abram (Jamal Thiaré - 84')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Tristan Muyumba (Mateusz Klich - 73')

M: Bartosz Slisz (Jay Fortune - 74')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Noah Cobb - HT)

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Ronald Hernandez

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP

GK: Aljaz Ivacic

D: Mamadou Fofana

D: Brayan Ceballos

D: Tanner Beason

M: Matt Polster

M: Carles Gil (c)

M: Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye - 88')

M: Peyton Miller (Will Sands - 58')

M: Alhassan Yusuf

F: Ignatius Ganago (Tomas Chancalay - 78')

F: Maxi Urruti (Leo Campana - 58')

Substitutes not used:

Alex Bono

Keegan Hughes

Luis Díaz

Jackson Yueill

Luca Langoni

OFFICIALS

Alexis Da Silva (referee), Nick Uranga (assistant), Kali Smith (assistant), Tori Penso (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), John Krill (AVAR)

