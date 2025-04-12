Revolution Win 1-0 at Atlanta United FC

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ATLANTA - The New England Revolution (2-4-1, 7 pts.) secured their first road win of the season, shutting out Atlanta United FC (2-3-3, 9 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Revolution midfielder Carles Gil netted the lone goal of the match after drawing a penalty in the first half, while goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič collected his second clean sheet of the season with five saves.

Atlanta thought they had the game's first breakthrough when Miguel Almiron curled a shot past Ivačič, but the goal was negated for offside after video review. New England opened the scoring soon after in the 36th minute after Gil was fouled inside the box. He buried the ensuing penalty kick into the top-left corner, beating his former Aston Villa teammate Brad Guzan, for the game's only tally.

The goal was Gil's third in as many games and his second penalty conversion of the season. It marked the Spaniard's 42nd MLS regular season goal and 115th career goal contribution, tying Steve Ralston for the sixth and second most in team annals, respectively. The captain led the team with five shots on the day, three on target, with four key passes. Forward Maxi Urruti also placed three attempts on frame, including two well-hit strikes from outside the area that tested Guzan in the first half.

After the intermission, Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter deployed several substitutes to see out the win, headlined by the returns of forwards Leo Campana and Tomás Chancalay from injury. Campana entered the pitch in the 58th minute for his fourth appearance of the season, having missed the last three games with a hamstring strain. For Chancalay, it was the Argentine's first action since a knee injury last May. The Designated Player recorded one shot in his season debut.

In net for New England, Ivačič recorded five saves behind a three-man backline en route to the team's second clean sheet of the season. The Revolution's center back trio of Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and Tanner Beason limited Atlanta to only five shots on target to New England's seven. Beason, a regular starter over the previous five seasons in San Jose, played all 90 minutes in his first start with New England today. Playing higher up the wings, Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller also contributed two-way efforts in the win.

With two wins in the last three matches, the Revolution return home to Foxborough next Saturday, April 19 to host Eastern Conference rivals New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET start is available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub and SiriusXM FC, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES: April 12 at Atlanta United FC

The Revolution are now 6-1-2 in the last nine meetings with Atlanta, as today marked their second win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (last: 2021).

New England's attack logged a season-high of seven shots on goal this afternoon, better than Atlanta's five shots on target, and finished the contest with 12 total shot attempts.

Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter's all-time record against Atlanta United FC improves to 8-2-2 in MLS play.

Carles Gil netted his third goal of the season, scoring via penalty kick in the 36th minute of today's match. Gil is now 14 of 16 on penalty kick attempts since arriving in New England in 2019, with six consecutive conversions.

The captain moves into a tie for sixth on the club's goal scoring list, tied with Steve Ralston, as he equals Ralston for the second-most goal contributions with 115.

Gil now has five goals and six assists over nine career games played against Atlanta United FC, including tallies in each of his last three visits to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tomás Chancalay registered his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury on May 25, 2024. The 26-year-old striker from Argentina played 12 minutes off the bench, with one shot and one foul won.

Leo Campana returned to action after missing the last three matches with a hamstring injury. The Ecuadorian posted a 32-minute appearance off the bench.

Maxi Urruti featured in the Starting XI for the fourth consecutive match and finished with a season-high three shots on target over 58 minutes.

Aljaž Ivačič tallied a five-save performance en route to his second clean sheet of the 2025 campaign. Ivačič has now collected three victories in four career games against Atlanta.

Homegrown Player Peyton Miller suited up for his third consecutive start today. The 17-year-old outside defender from Unionville, Conn. logged one shot in a 58-minute performance.

Brayan Ceballos posted a full 90-minute outing in central defense, and contributed to the attacking efforts with three key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #7

New England Revolution 1 at Atlanta United FC 0

April 12, 2025 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

(Atlanta, Georgia)

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Nick Uwranga

Assistant Referee: Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Tori Penso

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant VAR: John Krill

Weather: 60 Degrees and Sunny (Roof Open)

Attendance: 41,879

Scoring Summary:

NE- Carles Gil 3 (Penalty Kick) 36'

Misconduct Summary:

NE- Maxi Urruti (Yellow Card- Dissent) 45+4'

NE- Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 77'

ATL- Mateusz Klich (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 90+3'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason; Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf; Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 88'), Carles Gil ©, Peyton Miller (Will Sands 58'); Ignatius Ganago (Tomás Chancalay 78'), Maxi Urruti (Leo Campana 58')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Keegan Hughes, Luca Langoni, Luis Diaz, Jackson Yueill

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan ©; Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram (Jamal Thiare 84'), Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador (Xande Silva 74'); Tristan Muyumba (Mateusz Klich 74'), Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz (Jay Fortune 74'); Saba Lobjanidze (Noah Cobb HT), Miguel Almiron; Latte Lath

Substitutes Not Used: Josh Cohen, Ronald Hernandez, Matthew Edwards, Luke Brennan

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.