Earthquakes Face Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







LOS ANGELES - The San Jose Earthquakes face Los Angeles Football Club tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Quakes are currently 7-9-1 (27 GF, 42 GA) against LAFC, with a 1-7-1 (11 GF, 34 GA) record away.

- San Jose currently leads the league in goals scored off corner kicks (4). The next closest is a four-way tie among Austin FC, Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC, all scoring twice from the flag.

- The Quakes are currently the top scoring team in the 2025 Western Conference with 15 goals in seven games. Against D.C. United on April 6, they netted six goals-the first time they accomplished this feat in MLS play since a 6-1 win over the Miami Fusion on Sept. 19, 1999, and their first six-goal outing in any competition since facing the Central Coast Roadrunners on June 27, 2001, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

- Amahl Pellegrino netted his first goal and assist of the 2025 season against D.C. United last Sunday. In 2024, he was the club's top goalscorer (7g/2a).

- If Quakes team captain Cristian Espinoza plays Saturday, he will extend his consecutive games streak - the longest active run in MLS - to 117, third on the all-time list.

- With a goal, Espinoza will tie Jeremy Ebobisse for third on the club career scoring list (34).

- Josef Martinez earned Player of the MLS Matchday after scoring three goals in last Sunday's 6-1 win. It was his seventh career hat trick, extending his MLS record.

- Cristian Espinoza joined Martínez on the Team of the Matchday after amassing a goal and two assists. He is tied for the league lead in assists (5).

- Chicho Arango will be returning to BMO Stadium where he played as a member of LAFC (2021-22). He will also be playing his 100th MLS game if he appears tonight.

- Daniel is coming off a nine-save performance against D.C. United. He leads all MLS with 37 saves.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025

Earthquakes Face Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.