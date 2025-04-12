FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders FC
April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (3-3-2, 11 points) fell 1-0 to Seattle Sounders FC (2-3-3, 9 points) in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium Saturday night.
PITBULL EARNS FIRST CAREER START
Nineteen-year-old midfielder Kaick earned his first career start in MLS tonight. He played 58 minutes and finished the match with six final third entries and seven duels won.
THE RETURN OF SHOW
Following a preseason injury, Show Cafumana made his 2025 MLS debut against the Sounders after entering the match in the 58th minute. Show arrived in Dallas on loan from Maccabi Haifa in the summer of 2024.
SERIES HISTORY
Dallas' record versus Seattle is now 8-16-11 in MLS regular season action.
SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES
FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 21 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Eric Quill
On the match...
"I felt like they had a better mentality that we couldn't match, and we let it dictate the game. We gave away too many chances from distance, and they found confidence in our inability to close them down. They scored a great first goal from a guy being open in space, and our reaction to the turnover is why he was open and scored. It was a choppy game with no rhythm, and we did not generate enough in the attack. We need to figure out why."
Update on Petar Musa...
"Nothing is confirmed yet on the severity, but it is an ankle sprain. We just don't know what grade the injury is, but we'll have to evaluate him and hopefully he's not out for too long."
Defender Osaze Urhoghide
On tonight's performance...
"We wanted to give our fans a good result and a good performance, and it's just disappointing not to give the fans what they want and what they deserve. It was just pretty disappointing. I don't think we've got up to the pace of the game, we were too stretched, and we didn't really have that fighting mentality when we went down. We normally can come back from games, but that didn't happen today. We knew that they were going to press high. It is just disappointing that we didn't really play the way we know."
On the upcoming road stretch...
"Well, I think every opportunity is an opportunity to bounce back and to progress. So we're gonna have a good week of training and then progress over the week. Our goal is to get three points and bounce back. We've done well on the road, so we are confident in bouncing back."
Forward Logan Farrington
On what went wrong tonight...
"We were trying to do a lot of things, and some of it worked, some of it not so much. Personally, maybe we didn't get enough numbers forward quickly enough. We were always a little bit late to the ball, late to make a run where in the last couple games we've been a lot better at that. We just lacked a little creativity from everybody and we just need to be a little bit better, more aggressive, more creative, to create some more chances."
On the struggles of playing at home...
"As much as home should be a fortress, we have struggled so far at home. And away we've been pretty solid. So I think for us, we can regroup, go away and do what we've done throughout the season so far, and hopefully get back on track."
