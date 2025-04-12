Mihailovic, Navarro and Yapi Goals Elevate Rapids to First-Ever Win Over San Diego FC
April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Djordje Mihailovic recorded his third goal of the season and the 34th of his career in MLS. The Designated Player has now converted six penalties as a member of the Rapids, putting him into a tie with Wolde Harris, Chris Henderson, and Vicente Sanchez for the fourth-most in club history.
Darren Yapi logged his first goal of the season and the third of his career in MLS.
Rafael Navarro recorded his fourth goal of the season and the 20th of his MLS career. The Brazilian is now tied for the third most goals in MLS this season.
Chidozie Awaziem delivered his first assist as a member of the Rapids on Yapi's 53rd minute goal.
Ted Ku-DiPietro made his club debut in the match, subbing on in the 84th minute for his first appearance on the Rapids' pitch since being acquired from D.C. United on February 10.
Final Score
COL - 3
SD - 2
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Sam Vines (Ian Murphy 75'), Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 46'), Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (Omir Fernandez 75'), Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett (Ted Ku-DiPietro 84'), Darren Yapi (Kévin Cabral 66')
Substitutes
Nico Hansen, Wayne Frederick, Michael Edwards
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-1 Come-From-Behind Victory Over Real Salt Lake at Geodis Park - Nashville SC
- Mihailovic, Navarro and Yapi Goals Elevate Rapids to First-Ever Win Over San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Blanked, 1-0, by Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders FC - FC Dallas
- White Scores Four as 'Caps Stay In First Place in MLS Standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- RSL Suffers Late Penalty Loss to Nashville in Stoppage Time - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Blanks D.C. United, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Blank Philadelphia Union, 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Win 1-0 at Atlanta United FC - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Minnesota United FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Minnesota Extends Unbeaten Run to 7 with Draw in Toronto - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Mihailovic, Navarro and Yapi Goals Elevate Rapids to First-Ever Win Over San Diego FC
- Rapids Set for First-Ever Matchup against MLS Expansion Side San Diego FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
- Colorado Rapids Sign Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen to First Team Contract
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Nathan Tchoumba Named to Generation adidas Cup Rising XI
- Rapids Lose First Road Match of 2025 MLS Season, Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-0