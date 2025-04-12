Mihailovic, Navarro and Yapi Goals Elevate Rapids to First-Ever Win Over San Diego FC

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Djordje Mihailovic recorded his third goal of the season and the 34th of his career in MLS. The Designated Player has now converted six penalties as a member of the Rapids, putting him into a tie with Wolde Harris, Chris Henderson, and Vicente Sanchez for the fourth-most in club history.

Darren Yapi logged his first goal of the season and the third of his career in MLS.

Rafael Navarro recorded his fourth goal of the season and the 20th of his MLS career. The Brazilian is now tied for the third most goals in MLS this season.

Chidozie Awaziem delivered his first assist as a member of the Rapids on Yapi's 53rd minute goal.

Ted Ku-DiPietro made his club debut in the match, subbing on in the 84th minute for his first appearance on the Rapids' pitch since being acquired from D.C. United on February 10.

Final Score

COL - 3

SD - 2

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Sam Vines (Ian Murphy 75'), Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 46'), Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (Omir Fernandez 75'), Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett (Ted Ku-DiPietro 84'), Darren Yapi (Kévin Cabral 66')

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Wayne Frederick, Michael Edwards

