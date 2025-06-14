Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando Added to America First Field Ring of Honor Saturday vs. D.C. United

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN / SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake legend and long-time Major League Soccer / U.S. Men's National Team veteran goalkeeper Nick Rimando saw his name added to the Club's Ring of Honor at America First Field, joining former teammates Jason Kreis and Javier Morales on the venue's west-side fascia.

Former Captain Kyle Beckerman, is expected to be added during the 2026 season, RSL's 22nd in Major League Soccer.

"I'm really grateful, really honored," an emotional Rimando shared looking back at his official National Soccer Hall of Fame and RSL recognition. "If you look at the past players now in the Hall of Fame, along with joining Jason and Javi in the RSL Ring of Honor, I never really thought I'd be amongst those names, so this is truly special to me, my family, and my kids. I'm just very grateful."

Last month, Rimando - currently in his fifth season as goalkeeper coach for the RSL Academy and Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro - was enshrined as part of the National Soccer Hall of Fame's 2025 class, one of a handful of inductees enshrined on May 3, 2025, in the North Texas-based facility. Rimando was elected in the Player category.

Originally joining RSL in 2007 via trade, Southern California native Rimando immediately established himself as a staple for the Club and the community, playing an integral role in bringing Utah its first - and to date, only - major sports championship, captured when RSL claimed the MLS Cup title in 2009 with a shootout victory over the star-studded LA Galaxy, the second of two MLS Cups won byRimando (D.C. United, 2004).

Retiring following the 2019 season after 13 seasons with RSL, Rimando stepped off the field as Major League Soccer's all-time leader in games played (514), games started (514), minutes played (46,336), saves (1,705), goalkeeping wins (223), and shutouts (154), all marks that remain intact today.

During his illustrious 20-year career in Major League Soccer - one which started as a "Project 40" signing following three years starring at UCLA - Rimando featured alongside former club Captain Beckerman in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, both representing the United States. During the 2013 summer, Rimando, Beckerman and RSL teammate Tony Beltran - now the Club's Assistant General Manager - featured for the United States' Gold Cup team, later advancing the Claret-and-Cobalt to MLS Cup 2013 in Kansas City, falling in an epic 20-round shootout that also involved Morales, on a side coached by Kreis.

Rimando won his first MLS Cup title in 2004 with D.C. United. Following the MLS Cup 2009 title with RSL, Rimando and the Claret-and-Cobalt also finished runners-up in three other finals - CONCACAF Champions League (2011), the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2013) and the aforementioned MLS Cup 2013 as well.

Rimando - a staple in the Wasatch Front's business and philanthropy communities - has cemented himself as a well-known symbol of excellence for fans of the world's game in Utah - having served as the last line of Real Salt Lake's defense for 13 years, along with his World Cup success for the Stars-and-Stripes. Although he was a familiar face in America First Field for more than a decade, his time with the Claret-and-Cobalt is undoubtedly highlighted by a heroic 2009 MLS Cup Championship performance that saw RSL victorious on penalty kicks over LA Galaxy, Rimando making three saves en route to becoming only the second goalkeeper to win MLS Cup Most Valuable Player. Rimando made 514 total starts between the posts for three American clubs (Miami Fusion, D.C. United and RSL), including 369 of which for the premier Utah side, en route to a Hall of Fame-worthy career that saw him hang up his boots as the Major League Soccer record-holder for career wins, clean sheets, saves and total appearances.







