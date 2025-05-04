San Jose Return to Win Column Behind Cristian Espinoza Brace

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza, Cristian Arango, and Beau Leroux on game night

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play at PayPal Park behind two goals and an assist from team captain Cristian Espinoza. The match was presented by Valley Health Plan.

The Earthquakes' explosive attack fired the first salvo in the 16th minute when Cristian "Chicho" Arango found an open DeJuan Jones on the right wing and his one-touch into the box found Espinoza to open the scoring, 1-0. In the 24th minute, Espinoza played a one-two with Ousseni Bouda, with the former finishing the play clinically to double San Jose's advantage, 2-0. Three minutes later, Jones connected with Arango in transition and the Colombian star charged forward down the right wing with the ball, ultimately slotting it home for a 3-0 Quakes lead. The goal lifted Arango into a three-way tie for the league lead with seven.

In the 41st minute, the Timbers pulled one back when Antony and David Da Costa combined on the left wing to feed Felipe Mora for the finish to make it 3-1 at intermission.

The second half saw the Quakes appear to extend their lead a little past the hour mark from a second Arango goal, but it was called back after video review. San Jose would seemingly get another opportunity in the 69th minute when Beau Leroux was fouled in the box, but the awarded penalty kick was reversed once again on review. San Jose would not be denied and in the 88th minute, Espinoza and Arango combined on assisting a streaking Bouda, who slid and poked the ball past Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to seal a 4-1 final result.

The Black and Blue will now look ahead to their debut in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, May 7, when they take on Sacramento Republic FC in the Round of 32. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network as well as streamed on Paramount+.

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes move to 7-19-10 (41 GF, 61 GA) all-time vs. Portland, with a 7-5-6 (27 GF, 24 GA) record at home.

Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 120, good for third all-time and second among field players.

With his 16th-minute and 24th-minute goals, Cristian Espinoza scored his third and fourth of the season and passed Jeremy Ebobisse for third on the career club scoring list with his 35th and 36th goals for the Black and Blue.

Since Cristian Espinoza's 16th-minute goal counted as a game-winner, he became the 21st player in MLS history with 15 career game-winning goals and 15 career game-winning assists.

Playing in his second game since being acquired from the Columbus Crew, DeJuan Jones earned his first and second assists with San Jose on Cristian Espinoza's 16th-minute goal and Chicho Arango's 27th-minute goal. Those were his second and third of the season, as well as the 24th and 25th of his MLS career.

Colombian National Team forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango celebrated Colombian Heritage Night with the assists on Cristian Espinoza's 16th-minute goal and Ousseni Bouda's 88th-minute goal. Those were his first and second assists of the season, as well as the 22nd and 23rd of his MLS career. It was the third two-assist game of his MLS career tonight. The twin helpers also gave him five goal contributions in eight games against Portland (2g/3a).

With his 27th-minute goal, Chicho Arango scored his seventh of the season to tie Chicago's Hugo Cuypers and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo for the league lead.

With his 88th-minute goal, Ousseni Bouda scored his second of the season and fourth of his MLS career.

With his 88th-minute assist, Cristian Espinoza recaptured the league lead with his seventh helper on the season and 78th in MLS play, extending his club record.

The Quakes and Timbers were tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the league lead in team goals to start the night, but San Jose pulled ahead with four more to stake claim to the top spot with 24 to Vancouver's 22. Portland is one behind with 21.

Newly acquired midfielder and England Under-20 youth international Noel Buck made his Quakes debut in the 93rd minute.

San Jose Earthquakes 4 - 1 Portland Timbers

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 55°F Partly Cloudy

Man of the Match presented by NorCal Honda Dealers: Cristian Espinoza

Match Officials:

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Mike Nickerson

AR2: Walt Heatherly

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

4th Official: Gerald Flores

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Cristian Espinoza (DeJuan Jones, Chicho Arango) 16'

SJ (2-0) - Cristian Espinoza (unassisted) 24'

SJ (3-0) - Cristian "Chicho" Arango (DeJuan Jones) 27'

POR (3-1) - Felipe Mora (David Da Costa, Antony) 42'

SJ (4-1) - Ousseni Bouda (Chicho Arango, Cristian Espinoza) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 38'

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 40'

SJ - Dave Romney (caution) 55'

POR - Kamal Miller (caution) 90+2'

SJ - Vítor Costa (caution) 90+4'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Dave Romney, Daniel Munie, Max Floriani (Rodrigues 72'); Vítor Costa, Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 82'), Beau Leroux (Noel Buck 90+3'), DeJuan Jones; Ousseni Bouda, Cristian Espinoza (C), Chicho Arango.

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK); Preston Judd, Nick Lima, Amahl Pellegrino, Jamar Ricketts, Niko Tsakiris.

POSS.: 47.1%; SHOTS: 16; SOG: 8; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 14; xG: 2.2

PORTLAND TIMBERS: Maxime Crépeau (GK); Claudio Bravo (Ian Smith 76'), Kamal Miller, Finn Surman, Juan Mosquera (Ariel Lassiter 82'), Antony; David Ayala (Kevin Kelsy 76'), Joao Ortiz (Cristhian Paredes 66'), David Da Costa, Santiago Moreno (Omir Fernandez 76') ; Felipe Mora (C).

Substitutes not used: Trey Muse (GK), Zachery McGraw, Eric Miller, Dario Zuparic.

POSS.: 52.9%; SHOTS: 15; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 9; xG: 1.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's performance tonight:

"It's a good win against a very good team. I thought Portland was dangerous throughout the game. Our guys responded. The three goals in the first half are huge. We knew they would come at us real strong to start the second half and we weathered the storm. In the last 15 to 20 minutes of the game, we settled in the right way to try to just protect our lead and get out of here with three points. We did a good job with that. They're a very good team, so we're pleased with the win."

On DeJuan Jones' performance tonight:

"I've known him a long time, so I'm not surprised by what I saw. He came here from Columbus, even though he didn't get starts there for the last couple of weeks. I'm not surprised by his play and I think he's just going to get better."

On looking ahead to the U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday:

"We're going to field a team that can win the game. We'll take some inventory tomorrow of our players, see where they're at and make a decision. We have a difficult stretch now. ... We might have seven or nine games in the month of May. If we win the Open Cup game, we'll have another. We're going to be rotating players one way or the other. Wednesday will be an opportunity to use some fresh players."

On the Quakes' current standing in the MLS Western Conference:

"It's a long season. When I won my first MLS Cup in 1996, I think we were 1-7 in our first eight games. There's a lot of soccer ahead. I don't know if we're going to be getting much better or we're going to go the other way. It takes a little time. I think we need to see our team get to the midway point before we can really determine where we're at and where we have to go."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD/TEAM CAPTAIN CRISTIAN ESPINOZA

On opening the scoring in the 16th minute:

"It was really important to start the game that way. We knew that we needed this victory. We need the three points tonight. We were preparing ourselves the whole week for this moment. We know when we stay together, we keep the compactness inside the field, the result will come. Tonight was a great answer."

On Portland's attack in the second half:

"We knew that they would come with everything in the second half and we were ready for it. Sometimes when the legs start to feel a little heavy, that is the time to be stronger mentally. I think tonight the team showed up in that way. We were really strong mentally-to keep fighting, to keep running, to keep pushing the game for each other."

On his role in the formation tonight with new acquisition DeJuan Jones pushing him up the field:

"I felt really comfortable there because I'm closer to the goal-closer to my teammates, in the highest position on the field. Sometimes, when I was playing as a right wing, I had to track somebody back. Then I have like 80 minutes to run forward again. It's really hard work. I tried my best and I played that position. When Bruce decided to put me higher in the in the field, I felt okay with that."

On looking ahead to the team's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match Wednesday:

"It means a lot to be honest. Every time that we play in the U.S. Open Cup we try to put ourselves in to fight for the title. On Wednesday, we have the first game. Really important for us to regain the tournament and momentum here and in our stadium. We need all the fans. I hope that we can have a great game."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DEJUAN JONES

On dishing two assists in his home debut:

"Whenever you can get to a new club and make an impact with the scoring right away, that's helpful. And I'm building chemistry quickly with my teammates. They make it really easy. It's fun playing with them, so to get the 4-1 win is good. We use the momentum to keep getting more wins."

On having a previous rapport with head coach Bruce Arena in New England:

"Definitely. Working with guys that believe in me and have coaching before, I know what to expect, and they know how to coach me, so it's been good."

"It's definitely nice being back with Bruce. We had some really good times together in New England. We want to make more memories here. It's my first time in front of the home crowd. I want to show them what I'm about-goals and assists, defensive work. I was happy with the two assists today, and there's still room for improvement."

On being proficient in assists throughout his career:

"Goals are nice, but assists are nice as well. More people can celebrate. It's nice to get my teammates involved, so I'm always happy to get the assist."

On the team breaking a three-game losing streak:

"Coming off three losses, it's important to get that bounce-back win, so to score four goals is great. We have a lot of games in May, so this is the perfect way to start the month. We'll use this momentum moving forward."

