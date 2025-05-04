'Caps Extend Unbeaten Streak to 10 Matches in All Competitions

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Another match, another win for Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 'Caps extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions as they defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 at BC Place on Saturday to retain their spot at the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield table.

Whitecaps FC started the game with their usual tempo, getting on the front foot early and pushing RSL back into their own half. They almost got an early opener after just 10 minutes, after Jayden Nelson cut inside and laced a shot destined for the top corner before it got blocked. Pedro Vite was there for the rebound, but his shot fell into the hands of RSL 'keeper Rafael Cabral.

Nelson was at the heart of it again just a few minutes later, darting up field and laying it off for Édier Ocampo on a 2-on-1. Ocampo tried to beat Cabral at pace but the RSL 'keeper came out and snuffed the shot before it could get past him.

After creating many chances, Nelson then went on to take it all on himself and score the opener in the 20th minute. The Canadian picked the ball up just before halfway and ran straight towards goal, taking out two defenders before rolling the ball past Cabral and into the back of the net.

Ocampo came close to getting Whitecaps FC's second, getting on the end of a Tristan Blackmon line-splitting pass into the box and blasting a shot towards goal that had to be palmed wide by Cabral. Back on the defensive side, Ocampo made a massive block on a shot that was bound for the back of the net after a dangerous cross flashed in front of the 'Caps' goal. Whitecaps FC held firm throughout the rest of the half, going into the break with a one-goal lead.

The second half began in the same fashion the first half did, with the 'Caps creating chances all over. Ralph Priso got on the end of a loose clearance just inside the box after a free kick and went for the volley, but his shot went just wide of the mark.

RSL thought they had a way back into the game after the referee pointed to the spot after an alleged foul in the box, but upon video review, the penalty was called back.

It was then Whitecaps FC that saw a penalty called in their favour in the 68th minute, with Ocampo tripped in the box. Ríos stepped up to the penalty spot but it was stopped by Cabral and was cleared before he could tap-in the rebound.

The 'Caps wouldn't have to wait long for the ball to go back into the net, as just minutes later Vite found Sebastian Berhalter on the right hand side. Berhalter then cut it back for Blackmon in the box, who loaded up a shot and blasted it into the roof of the net.

Vite came agonizingly close to making it 3-0 two minutes later, finding space on the edge of the box and attempting to curl one into the far corner but his shot went millimetres wide. Vite almost turned provider once again right at the end of the match, going one-on-one with his defender and trying to thread Ali Ahmed through for a tap-in, but his pass went just too far.

RSL got a consolation goal in added time, scoring from the penalty spot after Berhalter was alleged to have committed a foul in the box.

Despite that late goal, Whitecaps FC kept their cool and saw out the game for their eighth win in their first 11 matches of the MLS season.

The 'Caps now look forward to a huge feature MLS match next weekend, hosting rivals Los Angeles FC at BC Place in Sunday Night presented by Continental Tire on Sunday, May 11. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. PT, with ticket options available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 19,762

Referee: Malik Badawi

Scoring Summary

20' - VAN - Jayden Nelson (Ralph Priso)

70' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Sebastian Berhalter, Pedro Vite)

90'+6 - RSL - Diego Luna (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 56% - RSL 44%

Shots: VAN 24 - RSL 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 9 - RSL 3

Saves: VAN 2 - RSL 7

Fouls: VAN 15 - RSL 10

Offsides: VAN 1 - RSL 1

Corners: VAN 9 - RSL 5

Cautions

22' - RSL - Braian Ojeda

51' - RSL - Justen Glad

62' - RSL - Diego Luna

64' - VAN - Daniel Ríos

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 28.Tate Johnson (3.Sam Adekugbe 77'); 20.Andrés Cubas ©, 13.Ralph Priso (16.Sebastian Berhalter 62'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 90'+7); 45.Pedro Vite, 14.Daniel Ríos (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 77'), 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 62')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina

Real Salt Lake

1.Rafael Cabral; 15.Justen Glad, 26.Philip Quinton (13.Nelson Palacio 87'), 29.Sam Junqua, 98.Alexandros Katranis (92.Noel Caliskan 70'); 14.Emeka Eneli, 6.Braian Ojeda (7.Pablo Ruiz 70'); 72.Zavier Gozo, 8.Diego Luna, 10.Diogo Gonçalves (17.Lachlan Brook 77'); 23.Ariath Piol (9.William Agada HT)

Substitutes not used

31.Mason Stajduhar, 11.Dominik Marczuk, 16.Tyler Wolff, 36.Jesus Barea

