Timbers Fall to San Jose Earthquakes on the Road

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Portland Timbers fell to the San Jose Earthquakes on the road in a 4-1 loss on Saturday night. Felipe Mora scored Portland's lone goal in the 42nd minute, recording his team-leading fifth goal of the season. The result snapped a seven-match unbeaten streak, the Timbers' best 10-game start to an MLS campaign.

Streak Snapped

Tonight's result snapped Portland's seven game unbeaten streak. In that span from March 16 through April 27, the Timbers earned 15 points with four wins and three draws, outscoring their opponents 18-9. It also snapped Portland's four-game unbeaten streak on the road, in which the Timbers went 3-0-1 away from home.

Next Up, Open Cup

Next up, the Timbers are set to face MLS NEXT Pro-side Tacoma Defiance in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p .m. (Pacific) at Starfire Sports Complex. In 37 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 20-17-0 in the tournament. The last time the club competed in the tournament, the Timbers beat Orange County SC 3-1 at Providence Park in the Third Round on April 26, 2023, before falling at home 4-3 to Real Salt Lake in the Round of 32 on May 10, 2023.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (DeJuan Jones, Cristian Arango), 16th minute: Cristian Arango began the play from the midfield, sending a long ball into the right side of the 18-yard box. DeJuan Jones cut the ball back into the middle the box for Cristian Espinoza to finish the play with a right-footed shot into the lower-left corner of the goal.

SJ - Cristian Espinoza, 24th minute: Cristian Espinoza took possession of a loose ball at the top of the box, dribbling on the left side before laying off a shot that reached the bottom-right corner of the net.

SJ - Cristian Arango (DeJuan Jones), 38th minute: DeJuan Jones and Cristian Arango combined in one-touch play at the midfield before Arango took the ball towards the box on a breakaway run. Arango made his way into the right side of the box, shooting a right-footed shot into the lower-left corner of the goal.

POR - Felipe Mora (David Da Costa, Antony), 42nd minute: Antony dribbled at the top-left of the 18-yard box and cut the ball in before passing the ball to David Da Costa. Da Costa, on his first touch, crossed the ball into the middle of the box to find Felipe Mora, who finished the play with a right-footed strike into the left side of the goal.

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (Cristian Arango, Cristian Espinoza), 88th minute: Cristian Espinoza opened the play sending a long ball to the left side of the wing. At the top-left of the 18-yard box, Cristian Arango sent a cross into the six-yard box where Ousseni Bouda finished the play by tapping the ball into the lower-right corner of the goal.

Notes

Tonight's result snapped Portland's seven game unbeaten streak. In that span from March 16 through April 27, the Timbers earned 15 points with four wins and three draws, outscoring their opponents 18-9. It also snapped Portland's four-game unbeaten streak on the road, in which the Timbers went 3-0-1 away from home. Felipe Mora scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Antony tallied his league-leading sixth assist of the year. Antony has registered an assist in four straight matches for Portland, recording six assists in that span. Antony leads the Timbers in goal contributions this season with 10 (4G, 6A) and is tied for the league lead. David Da Costa tallied his fifth assist of the season. Da Costa has registered an assist in back-to-back matches and in three consecutive road matches. Claudio Bravo earned his first start of the 2025 campaign. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepéau made his first appearance since Feb. 23.

Next Game

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will continue on the road for their first match of the 2025 Lamar U.S. Open Cup against Tacoma Defiance on Tuesday, May 6 at Starfire Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports and Paramount+ with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-3-3, 18pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-6-1, 13pts)

May 3, 2025 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

San Jose Earthquakes 3 1 4

Scoring Summary:

SJ: Espinoza (Jones), 16

SJ: Espinoza (Bouda), 24

SJ: Arango (Jones), 27

POR: Mora (Da Costa, Antony), 42

SJ: Bouda (Arango)

Misconduct Summary:

SJ: Harkes (Caution), 38

SJ: Munie (Caution), 40

SJ: Romney (Caution), 55

POR: K. Miller (caution), 90+2

SJ: Costa (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera (Lassiter, 82), D Surman, D K. Miller, D Bravo (Smith, 76), M Ortiz (Paredes,66), M, Ayala (Kelsy, 76), M Da Costa, F Antony, F Moreno (Fernandez, 76), F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D McGraw, D E. Miller, D Zuparic,

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Mora, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Mora, 2); FOULS: 9 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

SJ: GK Daniel, D Munie, D Romney, D Floriani (Rodrigues, 72), M Harkes (Kaye, 82), M Jones, M Leroux (Buck, 90+3), M Costa, F Arango, F Espinoza, F Bouda

Substitutes Not Used: GK Edwards Jr., D Lima, D Ricketts, M Tsakiris, F Pellegrino, F Judd,

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Arango with 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Arango with 4); FOULS: 14 (5 Players Tied with 5); OFFSIDES: 3 ;CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: TBA

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.