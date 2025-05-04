Sounders FC Defeats St. Louis CITY SC 4-1 Saturday Night at Lumen Field

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Danny Musovski on game night

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (4-3-4, 16 points) won 4-1 over St. Louis CITY SC (2-5-4, 10 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Danny Musovski scored in his fourth-straight match, with Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas and Nouhou adding goals for the Rave Green as newly signed Ryan Kent recorded two assists on the night. Seattle goalkeeper and club captain Stefan Frei appeared in his 400th match for Sounders FC in all competitions, making him one of seven players in MLS history to achieve that milestone. Brian Schmetzer's side now begins a three-match road stretch with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

- Seattle is now 5-1-0 all-time against St. Louis since the Midwestern side joined MLS in 2023, with its only loss coming earlier this year at Energizer Park.

- With the result, Sounders FC sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 points (4-3-4).

- Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made his 400th all-competition appearance for Seattle tonight, becoming the seventh player in MLS history to reach that milestone with one club. He is number one in this category in Sounders FC history.

- Albert Rusnák's penalty strike in the 33rd minute was his third goal of the regular season and fourth in all competitions. He also scored against Antigua GFC in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action. The midfielder recorded 11 goals in all competitions last season.

- Obed Vargas' second-half goal was his first of the season. He scored one goal and tallied seven assists last year.

- Both penalty goals tonight marked the first time Seattle has faced and taken a penalty this season.

- Danny Musovski's goal in the 81st minute marked his fourth-consecutive match with a goal, joining Fredy Montero, Obafemi Martins and Jordan Morris as the only players in club history to score in four-straight matches in a single regular season.

- Nouhou scored the second goal of his MLS career in second-half stoppage time. The Cameroonian also recorded a strike in 2022.

- A second-half substitute, Ryan Kent recorded his first and second assists of the season on Vargas' and Nouhou's goals. The England native recently signed with Seattle on March 31.

- Brian Schmetzer now sits tied for 10th all-time in MLS history among head coaches with 130 regular season wins.

- Schmetzer slightly rotated his lineup from last week's match against Colorado, with Alex Roldan and Albert Rusnák replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Jesús Ferreira, respectively.

- Seattle now embarks on a three-match road stretch, first traveling to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 10 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) before facing LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Portland Timbers (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 - St. Louis CITY SC 1

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Venue: The Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 31,236

Weather: 52 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

STL - Marcel Hartel (penalty) 29'

SEA - Albert Rusnak (penalty) 33'

SEA - Obed Vargas (Ryan Kent) 61'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Nouhou, Obed Vargas) 81'

SEA - Nouhou (Ryan Kent, Cristian Roldan) 90'+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Alex Roldan (caution) 29'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 35'

STL - Cedric Teuchert (caution) 41'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 43'

STL - Kyle Hiebert (caution) 66'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar (Jonathan Bell 84'), Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 75'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 57'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 83')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva, João Paulo

Total shots: 31

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 8

Saves: 3

St. Louis CITY SC - Ben Lundt; Josh Yaro (Joakim Nilsson 69'), Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert (Xande Silva 76'), Timo Baumgartl; Conrad Wallem, Tomas Ostrak (Mykhi Joyner 61'), Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert (Eduard Lowen 69'), Jannes Horn; Joao Klauss (Simon Becher 69')

Substitutes not used: Celio Pompeu, Michael Wentzel, Christian Olivares, Joseph Zalinsky

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

