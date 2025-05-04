San Diego FC Secures Dominant 5-0 Win Against FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) delivered a dominant all-around performance in a 5-0 shutout win over FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium. With tonight's result, SDFC (5-4-2, 17 points) improved to 3-1-2 at home. The five-goal win marks the Club's highest-scoring match of its inaugural 2025 MLS season. The win against FC Dallas also snapped a three-match losing streak for SDFC and added another cleansheet for the Club in the first-ever meeting between the Western Conference rivals.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored twice in the first half to give SDFC a 2-0 lead. His first came off a penalty kick after Alex Mighten was taken down in the box. Lozano's brace is his first in Club history, helping head coach Mikey Varas' squad to its third win at home. Dreyer added a third early in the second half, while substitute Onni Valakari extended the lead to 4-0 with a strike off the crossbar. Milan Iloski capped the scoring to help SDFC secure all three points at Snapdragon Stadium.

Next up, SDFC will travel to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 SD - Hirving Lozano (Penalty Kick) 20': Lozano opened the scoring with a low, right-footed penalty that snuck under Maarten Paes as the goalkeeper dove to his right.

2-0 SD- Hirving Lozano (Assisted by Anders Dreyer, Jeppe Tverskov) 27': Lozano scored his second of the night with a right-footed shot that bent around Maarten Paes and nestled inside the right post. Lozano raced into the right side of the box after receiving a pass from Dreyer, and as Paes charged toward him, he expertly curled the ball past the FC Dallas goalkeeper.

3-0 SD - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Onni Valakari) 56': Dreyer took a rolling pass from Lozano into the box and confidently placed a left-footed shot into the right side of the net past goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

4-0 SD - Onni Valakari (Assisted by Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 73rd': Valakari blasted a shot from inside the box that hit the crossbar and bounced over the line off a quick pass from Dreyer during a breakaway, securing the fourth goal of the night.

5-0 SD - Milan Iloski (Assisted by Onni Valakari) 87': Iloski fired a right-footed shot across the box, beating Paes off a pass from Valakari for his first goal with SDFC and his first career MLS goal.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 5-0 win against FC Dallas, SDFC earned its fifth win in club history with its highest ever scoring output.

- SDFC ended FC Dallas' longest unbeaten streak to start a season in club history, with six straight road matches without a loss to begin the 2025 campaign.

- SDFC is now 5-4-2 with 17 points through 11 games this season and currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference.

- SDFC is now 3-1-2 at Snapdragon Stadium.

- SDFC is now 4-1-2 when wearing the Club's Primary Kit.

- In its inaugural season, SDFC is tied with the Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers for the third-most goals scored in MLS, with 21 through 11 matches.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and have played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 11 matches, each totaling 990 minutes played.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos earned his fourth cleansheet of the 2025 MLS season (at LA Galaxy, vs. St. Louis CITY FC, vs. Seattle Sounders, vs. FC Dallas).

- Forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored his third and fourth goals of the season.

- Lozano has scored via penalty kick in consecutive matches. He scored SDFC's goal in last week's 3-1 loss at home against Real Salt Lake. It was the first PK taken in SDFC history.

- Lozano has scored in consecutive matches and is tied for the team's leading scorer Anders Dreyer (Four goals).

- Lozano now has a team-leading 10 goal contributions (4 goals, 6 assists) in seven starts (eight total appearances).

- Lozano leads SDFC in assists with six, tied for second in MLS this season with four other players.

- Lozano also became the second player in SDFC history to score a pair of goals in a match (Anders Dreyer had a brace in the club's inaugural match at LA Galaxy on Feb. 23).

- Additionally, Lozano became the fifth player in MLS history to produce at least four goals and four assists in his first eight games with an expansion club.

- Lozano became the fourth different player in MLS history to accumulate at least two goals and two assists in a single match for an expansion team.

- Dreyer now has five assists, tied for second best for SDFC with Onni Valakari.

- Dreyer is tied with Lozano in goal contributions this season with nine goal contributions (4 goals, 5 assists) in 11 starts and 11 appearances.

- Onni Valakari now has three goals and five assists this season.

- Defenders Luca Bombino and Willy made their fourth starts for SDFC tonight.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his fourth-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Hirving "Chucky" Lozano in the 81st minute, marking his sixth career MLS appearance.

- Iloski scored his first goal for SDFC and his first MLS goal tonight.

- Defender Hamady Diop made it on to the pitch for SDFC for the seventh-straight match coming on as a substitute.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven made the matchday roster for the first time since SDFC acquired him on loan from San Jose Earthquakes for the 2025 MLS season on April 25, making his official SDFC MLS debut on the night.

- Saturday's match brought SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas face-to-face with his former MLS club FC Dallas. Varas served as an assistant coach for FC Dallas under then-head coach Luchi Gonzalez for three seasons (2019-2021), following his work with the club's Academy (2017-2019).

Next Game

Next up, SDFC travels to the Midwest to face St. Louis CITY FC at Energizer Park on Saturday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. SDFC will then return home to face the Colorado Rapids at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (5-4-2, 17 pts) vs. FC Dallas (4-7-0, 12 pts)

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Penalty Kick) 20'

SD (2-0) Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Anders Dreyer, Jeppe Tverskov) 27'

SD (3-0) Anders Dreyer (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Onni Valakari) 56'

SD (4-0) Onni Valakari (Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano) 73'

SD (5-0) Milan Iloski (Onni Valakari) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

DAL - Osaze Urhoghide (caution 36')

SD - Jeppe Tverskov (caution 57')

DAL - Ramiro (caution 76')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Willy Kumado (Oscar Verhoeven, 67'), D Luca Bombino (Hamady Diop, 81'), D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy, F Alex Mighten (Onni Valakari, 38'), M Luca de la Torre, F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Milan Iloski, 81').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, M Emmanuel Boateng, M Alejandro Alvarado Jr., M Tomás Ángel, M Jasper Löffelsend.

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES; 2

FC DALLAS: GK Maarten Paes, D Osaze Urhoghide, D Lalas Abubakar, D Shaq Moore, D Sebatien Ibeagha, M Luciano Acosta -C-, M Anderso Julio (Tarik Scott, 79'), M Ramiro (Katiego Ntsabeleng 79'), M Pedrinho (Patrick Delgado, 62'), M Kaick Ferreira (Show, 62'), F Logan Farrington (Bernard Kamungo, 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Michael Collodi, D Alvaro Augusto, D Nolan Norris, M Diego Garcia.

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Joshua Patiak

Weather: Cloudy, 62 degrees

Attendance: 27,108

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

