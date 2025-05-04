New York City FC Snaps FC Cincinnati Winning Streak
May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result Sunday afternoon against New York City FC at Citi Field.
The Orange and Blue (7-3-1, 22 points) had a six-match unbeaten streak and five-game winning streak snapped in the defeat. NYCFC improved to 5-4-2 (17 points).
Julián Fernández's 9th minute goal was the difference in the rainy contest. FC Cincinnati were shutout for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC on March 15.
FC Cincinnati host Austin FC for the first time in club history next Saturday, May 10 at TQL Stadium for AAPI Night presented by Mercy Health. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
AS IT HAPPENED
NYC: Julián Fernández, GOAL - 9' (1-0) - An NYCFC cross into to the box was stabbed away from Miles Robinson but into the path of Julián Fernández who took his shot first time, tucked into the bottom left corner of the net.
NYC: Alonso Martínez, PENALTY KICK MISS - 14' (1-0) - After NYCFC were awarded a penalty kick for a foul inside the box, Alonso Martínez failed to convert his penalty kick by hitting the right post, keeping the scoreline in tact.
GAME NOTES
- FC Cincinnati's six-match unbeaten streak and five-match winning streak ended Saturday.
- FC Cincinnati were shutout for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC on March 15. The Orange and Blue suffered a 1-0 loss for the first time since July 17, 2024 vs Chicago Fire FC.
- Roman Celentano's four saves in the first half marked his second-most in any half this season (March 29 at Nashville SC - five second-half saves).
- Yuya Kubo made his first appearance since March 22 vs Atlanta United FC.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at New York City FC
Date: May 4, 2025
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: Citi Field | New York City, New York
Kickoff: 3:10 p.m. ET
Weather: 67 degrees, rain
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
NYC: 1-0-1
CIN: 0-0-0
NYC - Julián Fernández 9'
CIN - None
CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 90'+1), Nick Hagglund (Sergio Santos 46'), Matt Miazga (Gilberto Flores 69'), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin, Tah Brian Anunga, Yuya Kubo (Gerardo Valenzuela 46'), Evander, Luca Orellano (Corey Baird 81'), Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Brad Smith, Teenage Hadebe, Stefan Chirila
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
NYC: Matt Freese, Freese, Thiago Martins (C), Hannes Wolf, Tayvon Gray, Justin Haak, Andrés Perea (Nico Cavallo 53'), Maxi Moralez, Julián Fernández (Agustín Ojeda 85'), Jonathan Shore, Keaton Parks (Birk Risa 26'), Alonso Martínez (Monsef Bakrar 85')
Substitutes not used: Greg Ranjitsingh, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Tomas Romero, Drew Baiera
Head Coach: Pascal Jansen
STATS SUMMARY: NYC/CIN
Shots: 19 / 13
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Saves: 4 / 4
Corner Kicks: 7 / 6
Fouls: 11 / 16
Offside: 2 / 2
Possession: 51.1 / 48.9
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Matt Miazga (Yellow Card) 12'
NYC - Matt Freese (Yellow Card) 39'
NYC - Hannes Wolfe (Yellow Card) 72'
NYC - Justin Haak (Yellow Card) 75'
CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+2
OFFICIALS
Referee: Drew Fischer
Ast. Referees: Lyes Arfa, Jeffrey Swartzel
Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
