Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 2-0, to LAFC on the Road

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-0 on the road to LAFC tonight, snapping a five-match undefeated stretch versus Los Angeles.

Notably, Dynamo captain and midfielder Artur made his 200th career MLS regular season start tonight. Additionally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond tied the Dynamo record for saves in any half with six saves in the first half, while ending the match with eight total saves.

Defender Franco Escobar received a second yellow card in second half stoppage time and will be suspended for Houston's next MLS match.

Los Angeles opened scoring in the 10th minute when Nathan Ordaz cleaned up a loose ball in the box. LAFC then doubled their lead in the 79th minute after Jeremy Ebobisse found the back of the net with a left-footed strike.

Bond was called into action in the eighth minute, corralling Denis Bouanga's direct free kick.

Bond was called into action again in the 28th minute, using both hands to quell the danger of Igor Jesus' shot from outside the box. A minute later, the veteran shot stopper stepped up again with a stretched kick save, after Bouanga took a shot from the corner of the six-yard box.

Bond came up with a diving save in the 41st minute when Bouanga took his chances from the edge of the penalty box.

Bond's seventh save of the match came in the 54th minute when the English goalkeeper redirected a right-footed shot from Bouanga that came from the left side of the box.

Escobar found midfielder Ondřej Lingr in the box in the 65th minute for a header that just missed the far post.

The Dynamo will stay out west for their first 2025 U.S. Open Cup match versus USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, May 7. The Round of 32 match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

---

LAFC (5-4-2, 17 pts.) 2-0 Houston Dynamo FC (2-5-4, 10 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 11

BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, California

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

LAFC 1 1 2

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

LAFC: Nathan Ordaz 2 (unassisted) 10'

LAFC: Jeremy Ebobisse 2 (Denis Bouanga 3) 79'

LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Segura, Aaron Long (Marlon Santos 75'), Sergi Palencia; Igor Jesus, Mark Delgado (Frankie Amaya 76'), Timothy Tillman; Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz (Jeremy Ebobisse 76'), David Martinez (Cengiz Under 68')

Unused substitutes: David Ochoa, Olivier Giroud, Yaw Yeboah, Artem Smoliakov, Nkosi Tafari

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Artur (Júnior Urso 89'), Brooklyn Raines (Nico Lodeiro 72'), Jack McGlynn; Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 62'), Ezequiel Ponce, Ondřej Lingr (Gabe Segal 89')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres, Erik Dueñas, Pablo Ortiz

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 8'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; dissent) 25'

LAFC: David Martinez (caution; foul) 31'

LAFC: Igor Jesus (caution; foul) 56'

HOU: Franco Escobar (second yellow; foul) 90'+5'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant: Jeremy Kieso

Assistant: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 58 degrees, clear skies

