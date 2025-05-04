New York City FC Rides Julián Fernández Goal over FC Cincinnati

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC marked Star Wars Day with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati at Citi Field. Julián Fernández scored early, while Alonso Martínez missed a penalty. Despite second-half pressure from Cincinnati, strong defensive play from City helped them secure a second consecutive 1-0 win.

Match Recap

It was a galaxy not so far away on Sunday as New York City FC celebrated Star Wars Day by hosting FC Cincinnati at Citi Field.

The home side was keen to record back-to-back wins, while Cincinnati were aiming to hold onto their position at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the team that started against Toronto FC last time out, as Andrés Perea and Julián Fernández replaced Kevin O'Toole and Agustín Ojeda.

Fernández justified his selection inside the opening ten minutes by giving City the lead after the ball popped up on the edge of the box and the Argentine slammed a side-footed finish past Roman Celentano.

Things got even better for City a few minutes later when Alonso Martínez earned a penalty. The Costa Rican latched onto a well-weighted through ball from Thiago Martins.

Unfortunately for City, Martínez failed to convert after seeing his effort crash off the post and away from goal.

City didn't dwell on that disappointment, however, and almost made it two in the 18th minute after Maxi Moralez pounced on a loose ball out wide and played Perea through on goal.

The midfielder did his best to take a touch and convert, but failed to keep his poked effort on target.

City were then forced into a first-half change after Keaton Parks pulled up with an injury, with Birk Risa replacing him.

Minutes later, Martínez tested Celentano from distance with a rasping shot that forced a good save from the goalkeeper.

Cincinnati were eager to go in level at halftime, and a freekick on the right allowed Lucas Orellano to bend a shot at goal that went wide of the far post.

The second period saw Cincinnati start the brighter of the two teams. That early pressure allowed Gerardo Valenzuela to fire off a vicious shot that Matt Freese did well to stop.

A second change for City arrived just after the 50-minute mark as Perea was replaced by Nico Cavallo.

Martínez was desperate to add his name to the scoresheet and was handed a golden opportunity on the hour mark after a great cross from Tayvon Gray. Unfortunately, he could not keep his header down and saw it fly over the bar.

City's quest to secure a second goal nearly saw Hannes Wolf find the net in the 78th minute, but he saw his effort blocked.

It was a similar story for Cincinnati barely sixty seconds later when Valenzuela found himself in space. His shot from a tight angle was dangerous but was well blocked by Freese.

Jansen turned to his bench for the final time in the 85th minute to introduce Ojeda and Mounsef Bakrar in place of Martínez and Fernández.

A heavy downpour had blanketed much of the second half, and after some pinball in the box, Freese was called into action to tip away a ball that had deflected off the back of Gray. He then raced off his line to gather up the loose ball.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against PIttsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday, May 7. Kickoff is scheuled for 7:00PM ET.

