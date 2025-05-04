FC Dallas Suffers 5-0 Defeat to San Diego FC

May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







SAN DIEGO, California - FC Dallas (4-4-3, 15 points) fell 5-0 to San Diego FC (5-4-2, 17 points) ending its unbeaten streak on the road on Saturday night from Snapdragon Stadium.

A HISTORIC RUN

Dallas' six-game unbeaten streak on the road to start the season officially came to an end tonight. The streak was a club record and the fourth longest to begin a season in MLS history. Dallas is now 3-1-3 away from home.

HEADING HOME

After traveling 7,204 miles across a three-match road match stretch, Dallas returns to Frisco for a three-game homestand. Dallas hosts AV ALTA FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7, followed by Real Salt Lake (May 10) and Houston Dynamo FC (May 17) in MLS regular season play.

DALLAS VERSUS EXPANSION CLUBS

FC Dallas dropped its second consecutive match versus an expansion team tonight. Dallas was defeated in Aug. 2023 versus St. Louis CITY SC. Dallas now holds a 12-7-4 record versus expansion teams.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas begins its participation in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup taking on USL League One side AV ALTA FC in a Round of 32 matchup to be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Paramount Plus and the FC Dallas App.

FC Dallas then resumes MLS action taking on Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 10 at 7: 30 p.m. CT from Toyota Stadium. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On what didn't go right in the match...

"Our final third play. We had chances to punish early on in the game, and we didn't punish. There were clear chances that had to be put away, and the first thing in the game that they got was a penalty. The game changes, and a team like San Diego, credit to them. Once they get the goal, it gives them a little bit of belief and confidence and takes away some of our belief, and what we don't want to do against a group like San Diego is have to go chase the game. They have a lot of quality and if you're late and disorganized, you get punished. And then we were in these individual defending moments that just didn't turn out well for us tonight. It became a trickle down process. We're chasing, and chasing under fatigue, unorganized. It compounds itself and that's what happened. They got the penalty, and it changed the game. And I think if we had punished them early on, maybe it would have become a different game. So credit to San Diego."

On moving forward...

"We've done great on the road but tonight's performance was just not good enough. We know that. We know that we're better than what this result shows. We have to become humble, get on the training field and guys need to be competing for jobs. When you lose in a game like this we have to figure out who wants to be in the grass come Wednesday night and come Saturday, and that's what I got. I got a competitive group that understands that this is an opportunity for them."

"We have to take this result and be honest with it and turn ourselves around, because we've got two big games Wednesday and Saturday, so we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We got to call it what it is, and be upset about it, and it can't happen again. It's unacceptable. This turn of events, that's the way the game went. We were humbled. We felt good about ourselves, from last week, and we lost focus for a moment, and it changed the game. We just never found ourselves back in the game. We didn't take our chances to get back but a lot of football left to play."

