San Diego FC Visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash on Wednesday, June 25

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (10-5-3, 33 points) returns to MLS action this Wednesday, June 25, traveling north to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-2-5, 35 points) at BC Place in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table showdown in the Western Conference. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow the action via radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

First-Ever Meeting with First Place on the Line

Wednesday marks the first-ever meeting between SDFC and Vancouver, with both clubs sitting atop the Western Conference standings. The Whitecaps currently hold a narrow two-point lead and a match in hand over second-place SDFC and will look to defend their home field at BC Place. San Diego, meanwhile, arrives with the chance to leapfrog into first place in the West with a statement road win in their inaugural season.

In Form and On the Road

SDFC enters the matchup coming off a dominant 4-2 road victory over Minnesota United FC on June 14 - marking the Club's 10th win of the season and fifth on the road. SDFC has now outscored opponents 17-5 across eight road matches this season, and the Club has earned 19 of a possible 24 points in its last eight matches.

With two goals and an assist in the Minnesota win, forward Anders Dreyer recorded his second brace of the season and became the first player from an expansion team to reach at least eight goals and eight assists in their debut season since 2018. Dreyer leads all of MLS in assists with nine and has contributed to 17 goals so far this year.

Also red-hot is San Diego native Milan Iloski, who recorded his first MLS regular season brace in Minnesota and now has five goals this season - including three in his last two league matches and five across all competitions in his last three games.

Vancouver's Strong Start

Vancouver remains in first place despite suffering just their second loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat at Columbus on June 14. Wednesday's contest will test both teams' ability to break down well-structured opposition in a match where fine margins could decide the outcome.

Numbers to Know

10-4-2: San Diego FC's record against Western Conference opponents this season.

11: Goals scored by SDFC in the final 15 minutes of matches this season.

63.2%: Possession in San Diego's win over Minnesota, along with 619 total passes.

4-4-0: SDFC's away record this season.

1,620: Minutes played by CJ Dos Santos and Chris McVey - San Diego's only players to go the full 90 in all 18 MLS matches this year.

What's Next

Following Wednesday's contest, San Diego FC continues its road swing, traveling to face FC Dallas for the first time on Saturday, June 28 at Toyota Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage again available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

SAN DIEGO FC AT VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 20

Wednesday, June 25 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

BC Place | Vancouver, Canada

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Jake Zivin (PxP), Ross Smith (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Sammy Sadovnik (PxP), Diego Valeri (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)







