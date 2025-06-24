Rapids Set to Host 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rematch against LA Galaxy

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (6-8-4, 22 pts. 9th West) are set to host a midweek match against the reigning MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy (1-12-5, 8 pts., 15th West) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Following a week break in the MLS regular season schedule, both sides will be back in action on Wednesday night looking to get back in the win column. Even with Colorado being in the midst of a three-match winless skid, LA will be more desperate for a victory, as the club has only recorded one win over their 18 games played in the 2025 MLS season.

This matchup will mark the first time that these two clubs have met since the first round of the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. LA eliminated the Rapids in the best-of-three series, which ended up being their first step to eventually lifting the MLS Cup.

Colorado has their eyes set on bouncing back from their most recent results, having lost three consecutive matches. Most recently, the club hosted Orlando City SC, with the Eastern Conference side coming out on top 0-1.

Despite their record, the Galaxy have had their best results of the season come in their most recent contests. In their last match, LA played St. Louis CITY SC to a 3-3 draw on the road, with their three goals marking the most they have scored in a single match this season. Prior to that, the club recorded their first and only win of the season at home against Real Salt Lake.

Colorado will continue to have their net manned by goalkeeper Nico Hansen, who has been sensational for the club since standing in for the injured Zack Steffen. Since taking over on May 17, the Florida native has posted the second-most saves (21) and has recorded the third-highest save percentage (80.8%) in all of MLS.

This match will kick off the Rapids' second double matchweek so far this season. Following Wednesday, Colorado will face a quick turnaround for a cross-country matchup against the New England Revolution.







