By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







In a true north-south week for FC Cincinnati, the Orange and Blue head to Orlando, Florida, after their midweek trip to Canada to close out a month on the road for June. With three valuable points on the line and both clubs looking to rise in the Eastern Conference, the matchup at Inter&Co Stadium will be a heated affair.

Kickoff in the Sunshine State is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's examine some key figures that may influence this road match, all presented by CTI.

2x4

With two goals and an assist on Wednesday in Montréal, Evander earned his fifth multi goal contribution game for The Orange and Blue, and fourth in MLS - fifth most in club history. At this point, Evander only trails Brenner, Alvaro Barreal, Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta in multi goal contributions.

Evander's two goals on Wednesday also brought his season total (across all competitions) to 11, making him the 17th player in club history to reach the 10 goal mark.

24

Since the start of the 2023 MLS season, FC Cincinnati have earned 24 wins on the road - the most of any team in the league by four. This matchup in Florida, though, pits two squads that are typically solid on the road: Orlando City and FCC, with Orlando being second behind The Orange and Blue with 20 road wins.

20

FC Cincinnati were ballhawks earlier this week, winning 20 tackles in their trip to CF Montréal. The 20 balls snagged were the most of the season to this point. It was a team effort, with DeAndre Yedlin, Lukas Engel and Gilberto Flores each winning four, with Pavel Bucha adding three of his own.

This season, Flores leads the team with 22 tackles, leading Obinna Nwobodo and Lukas Engel by one.

15

Orlando City's Marin Ojeda has been the dominant force for the Floridian side this season, serving as a key asset to the team's recent success. With 15 goal contributions this season (9g/6a) and a contribution in each of Orlando's last four matches, the Argentine midfielder has been a force.

On the subject of dominant Orlando players, Alex Freeman has been a breakout star for The Lions. With five goals and an assist, Freeman was both called into the USMNT for the Gold Cup and was named an MLS All-Star for the first time this week. That said, due to the aforementioned USMNT selection, he will be unavailable for this match.

10

Orlando City leads MLS in goals from outside the box, scoring 10 times from distance this season on 98 shots, which is the 7th most in MLS as well. Marco Pasalic has been the prime motivator for that kind of shot, scoring four times on 27 shots, with Luis Muriel joining him with two goals on 22 shots.







