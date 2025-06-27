Inter Miami CF Academy Players Comment on Remarkable MLS NEXT Cup Experience
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Last week, the Inter Miami CF Academy participated in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville, Tenn. as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada competed for an illustrious MLS NEXT championship.
Our Academy's U-17s capped off a remarkable season by winning the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup title. After strong showings throughout the regular season, our U-13, U-14, U-16, and U-17 sides proudly represented the Club on one of the biggest stages in youth soccer.
Take a look at what the players themselves had to say about being part of the special occasion:
U-17s
2025 MLS NEXT Cup U-17 MVP Lukas Robbins summed up the excitement of being part of history, "This feels amazing-it was a long journey from the start. It means everything to us," "This is history. We are national champions thanks to our fight."
2025 U-17 Best Goalkeeper Marco Simion added: "It's a source of pride for me, my teammates, and our coaches. Our consistency and intensity have paid off."
U-17 head coach Chris Nurse commented on the Academy's success, "I'm happy for the players; they have worked hard for this success, and the memories created this year will stay with them for a lifetime. This is a massive accomplishment for the Academy-not only winning but also developing players. I'm proud of Lukas and Marco for their achievements, and I expect great things from them moving forward."
U-16s
Defender Sean Gormley emphasized what it means to reach the semifinals of this tournament: "It meant everything to us. We've been working hard every year. I'm glad to have made the semifinals, and next year we will try to go further in the competition."
Attacker Nessim Jena highlighted the team's spirit, "This year we have been united as a family. We treated every tackle, every challenge as if it were our last. Our improvement means a lot to all of us."
Ã¢ÂÂ Midfielder Matteo de Paula stated, "We really wanted the championship. We played with passion and pride. When everybody works together, it works out. This tournament showed that we have a prominent Academy and that we have been developing great players."
Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025
- Iloski's Family Supports Esconido Native at Wednesday's SDFC's Watch Party - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Players Comment on Remarkable MLS NEXT Cup Experience - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes for the 104th Edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday June 28 - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Meets PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16 - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Travel Cross-Country for Interconference Matchup with New England Revolution - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Renews Partnership with Labatt Until 2030 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Colorado Rapids - New England Revolution
- Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Brings Team-Record 12-Match Unbeaten Streak to Nation's Capital for Fixture with D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Week Hosting St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Olivier Giroud Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids, Commerce City Host 29th Annual 4thFEST at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Travels Saturday to Face Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Schedule: June 30 - July 6, 2025 - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Players Comment on Remarkable MLS NEXT Cup Experience
- Inter Miami CF Meets PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with University of Miami's Rescue a Reef Program in Celebration of World Oceans Day
- Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United Match Moved to October 11
- HPE to Power Miami Freedom Park, Provide Ultimate Fan Experience for Inter Miami CF