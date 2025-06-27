Inter Miami CF Academy Players Comment on Remarkable MLS NEXT Cup Experience

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Last week, the Inter Miami CF Academy participated in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville, Tenn. as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada competed for an illustrious MLS NEXT championship.

Our Academy's U-17s capped off a remarkable season by winning the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup title. After strong showings throughout the regular season, our U-13, U-14, U-16, and U-17 sides proudly represented the Club on one of the biggest stages in youth soccer.

Take a look at what the players themselves had to say about being part of the special occasion:

U-17s

2025 MLS NEXT Cup U-17 MVP Lukas Robbins summed up the excitement of being part of history, "This feels amazing-it was a long journey from the start. It means everything to us," "This is history. We are national champions thanks to our fight."

2025 U-17 Best Goalkeeper Marco Simion added: "It's a source of pride for me, my teammates, and our coaches. Our consistency and intensity have paid off."

U-17 head coach Chris Nurse commented on the Academy's success, "I'm happy for the players; they have worked hard for this success, and the memories created this year will stay with them for a lifetime. This is a massive accomplishment for the Academy-not only winning but also developing players. I'm proud of Lukas and Marco for their achievements, and I expect great things from them moving forward."

U-16s

Defender Sean Gormley emphasized what it means to reach the semifinals of this tournament: "It meant everything to us. We've been working hard every year. I'm glad to have made the semifinals, and next year we will try to go further in the competition."

Attacker Nessim Jena highlighted the team's spirit, "This year we have been united as a family. We treated every tackle, every challenge as if it were our last. Our improvement means a lot to all of us."

Midfielder Matteo de Paula stated, "We really wanted the championship. We played with passion and pride. When everybody works together, it works out. This tournament showed that we have a prominent Academy and that we have been developing great players."







