Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that winger Ariel Lassiter underwent a successful fracture stabilization surgery on his left hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Conrad Hamilton of Sports Medicine Oregon in Portland.

Lassiter's timeline for return is approximately two to three weeks. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff and with the Providence Sports Care Center.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.