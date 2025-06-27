Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that winger Ariel Lassiter underwent a successful fracture stabilization surgery on his left hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Conrad Hamilton of Sports Medicine Oregon in Portland.
Lassiter's timeline for return is approximately two to three weeks. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff and with the Providence Sports Care Center.
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025
- Revolution Host Colorado Rapids - New England Revolution
- Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Brings Team-Record 12-Match Unbeaten Streak to Nation's Capital for Fixture with D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Week Hosting St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Olivier Giroud Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids, Commerce City Host 29th Annual 4thFEST at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Travels Saturday to Face Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Schedule: June 30 - July 6, 2025 - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12
- Timbers Sign Forward Gage Guerra
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12
- Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 19